Valencia’s Financial Troubles May Block Sadiq’s Permanent Move

Valencia wants to keep Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq, after his loan spell from Real Sociedad, but financial challenges could make it difficult. Sadiq joined the club on loan in January 2025 with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, Sociedad’s £10 million (£8.5 million) asking price is a big hurdle for Valencia, which is still struggling financially.

To ease the burden, Valencia have proposed paying the fee in five instalments of £2 million each, stretching from this summer until January 2028.

This plan would help them manage their budget while staying within La Liga’s financial rules, but Sociedad may not agree.

The Basque club spent £20 million to sign Sadiq from Almeria in 2022 and prefer to recover their money quickly. Apart from the payment plan, some hidden clauses in Sadiq’s loan deal could increase the total cost.

Valencia already paid a £500,000 loan fee, which will be deducted if they buy him permanently. Sociedad could also earn another £1 million in bonuses:

Sociedad will receive an additional £500,000 if Sadiq plays at least 60% of Valencia’s matches from matchday 19 onward and another £500,000 if the club avoids relegation.

If all conditions are met, the total fee could rise to £11 million, though Valencia would actually pay £10.5 million after deducting the loan fee. Since arriving, Sadiq has regained form, scoring three goals in six La Liga matches and helping Valencia fight relegation.

His performances have also earned him a place in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe under new coach Eric Chelle.

Though competition for a final squad spot is tough, this is a step toward reviving his international career.

