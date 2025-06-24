New Telegraph

Valencia Abandon Sadiq Umar

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar, has been left in limbo after Spanish club Valencia decided not to sign him permanently.

The Nigerian forward had a good spell on loan at Valencia last season, scoring six goals in 16 games and winning over many fans with his strong performances.

His efforts sparked talks about a full transfer, with both sides showing early interest. But things have taken a different turn.

Valencia reportedly ended the negotiations because Real Sociedad, Sadiq’s parent club, placed a high price tag on him. The club didn’t want to pay what was being asked and have now pulled out of the deal.

This leaves Sadiq in a tough spot. Real Sociedad no longer see him as part of their plans, and the 28-year-old could be forced to find another club quickly.

