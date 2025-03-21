Vaccines Primary Solution To Control, Prevent Measles – Experts

Share

Following the resurgence of measles in the United States (US), experts at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have said that vaccines remain the most effective solution to control outbreaks.

After being declared measles-free in 2000, the disease resurfaced in the U.S. in 2019, and a few cases have continued to emerge over the years.

Despite ongoing efforts to curb the rise in new cases, more children are being diagnosed with the virus.

William Moss, an expert in the Departments of Epidemiology, International Health, and Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, attributed the increasing number of cases to infected children coming into contact with others who are susceptible due to inadequate vaccination or low immune resistance.

“The measles virus spreads based on the proportion of the population that is susceptible.

“The contact rate is determined by how frequently susceptible individuals interact with those who are infected,” Moss explained.

“Another crucial factor is the probability of an infectious individual entering a group of susceptible individuals.

“We need to assess what proportion of the population is vulnerable and understand their contact patterns.

“Are they gathering in schools or other settings where close interactions facilitate measles transmission? Additionally, there is the risk of an infected person entering such a community.”

Moss also criticized the promotion of alternative therapies, especially by the Federal Government, stressing that vaccination is the only proven way to stop the outbreaks.

“These alternative therapies—first of all, none of them will prevent infection. It is true that children with underlying undernutrition or vitamin A deficiency may benefit from vitamin A supplementation if they contract measles.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends controlled doses of vitamin A supplements for such cases. However, taking cod liver oil or other remedies is not a substitute for vaccination,” he said.

Anna Durbin, from the Department of International Health, explained that the success of vaccines has paradoxically led to hesitancy, as fewer people perceive the need for immunization.

“When COVID-19 vaccines were first introduced, people were desperately trying to access them. I had friends calling multiple pharmacies to find an appointment. Yet, less than nine months later, we started seeing vaccine hesitancy,” Durbin said.

“These vaccines initially showed more than 95% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

“However, that data reflected protection just two months after vaccination.

“Many people assumed the immunity would last forever and that they would never get infected again. But that’s not how vaccines work.”

She emphasized the need for better public education on vaccine effectiveness.

“We did a poor job of explaining what vaccines do, how they work, and what to expect. Vaccines are not necessarily designed to prevent infection for life.

“Their primary goal is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. While they may not completely stop infections, they significantly reduce the risk of severe illness,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

