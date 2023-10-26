Vaccine Cold Chain, Others: ACPN, Simba Partner on Solar Power Provision

In its quest to ensure that its members have access to electricity supply 24 hours a day, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Simba Power, a subsidiary of Simba Group, for the provision of affordable and quality solution in the field of power products to community pharmacies nationwide.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU at the Simba Group Corporate Head Office, Lagos, the National Chairman, ACPN, Pharm. Wale Oladigbolu, said the end goal of the agreement is to ensure that community pharmacists continue to provide top-notch services to the community that they serve, especially with regard to the storage of sensitive products, adding that it is important that community pharmacies are covered throughout the day with power supply.

“So we have signed this agreement with them to the extent that pharmacists can sign up for 1.5 KVA, 3 KVA and 5 KVA solar generators, such that with stable power supply, cold chains of sensitive products are not broken, which is important to us, and whenever routine immunisation comes to community pharmacy, we also know that this is an essential key provision as its one of the key infrastructural demands for community pharmacists in Nigeria, Oladigbolu said.

He added, “Energy cost has gone up, and that’s one of the push factors for us to sign this agreement. Also, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. Secondly, if we must protect the environment, we have to look for alternative means of generating power that would not pollute the environment. Thirdly, one of the most important pushes was the fact that it will affect the profitability of our members positively.

However, the last push factor was the fact that we want vaccination to take place in community pharmacies and to do that they must be able to provide adequate storage conditions for the vaccines. When asked about its affordability, Oladigbolu noted that the initial cost may appear big, adding that the association has provisions to accommodate everybody.

“We have two categories for the inverters in terms of battery, and in each of these two categories we have three subcategories, we have 1.5 KVA, which is the lowest for about a million naira, although it appears expensive, what the association intends to do is to break down the cost so that the huge sum does not come out of our members pocket,” he said. His words, “We are rendering innovative solutions to the issue of the cost and by virtue of that we would be able to put things in place to absorb the initial shock of the cost.

We are critically looking for banks that could give us huge sums of money to procure in bulk and if we succeed, we can spread the money for our members. On his part, the Power Business Head of the company, Mr Ravi Srivastava, noted that Simba Power is the leading name in Nigeria’s power solutions landscape, adding that the strategic partnership with the ACPN is rooted in a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of Nigerians by providing pharmacists with reliable power solutions, we ensure they can consistently serve their communities, contributing to improved health outcomes and overall well- being nationwide.

Speaking further, Ravi, said the motives behind the partnership is to power pharmacy retail stores across Nigeria, saying the relationship between power and medicines preservation is directly proportional, especially in the areas of vaccines and insulin. He added that Luminous brand of inverters, batteries and panels from Simba is a leading brand in the market today, adding that with the partnership, Nigerians should expect quality and efficacious healthcare products as a result of appropriate storage temperature supplied by uninterrupted solar power from Simba Power.

Also speaking, the senior manager, Simba Solar, and key account manager for the Healthcare Sector, Mr Ochai Adejoh, noted that the partnership is basically about Simba Power powering healthcare services in Nigeria through the ACPN, which is a vital organ of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), adding that Simba Group have cultivated a good reputa- tion over the years as a leading company in more than one sector of the economy.

While lauding the partnership, the National Secretary, ACPN, Pharm. (Mrs) Omokhafe Ashore said,“This can lead to cost savings in the long run by lowering electricity bills and minimising disruptions in power supply, ensuring medicines and essential medical equipment remain properly stored and operational. Additionally, embracing solar power aligns with environmental sustainability efforts and promotes a positive image of the Pharmacy as an eco-friendly establishment,” she said.