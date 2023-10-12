Vacate Benue, Nigeria Army Warns Kidnappers, Bandits Other Criminal Elements

The Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has warned kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in Benue state to vacate the state or be hunted and crushed by the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

The Commander 4 Special Forces (SF) Command, Doma, Major General Hilary Nzan, issued the warning during the flag-off ceremony of Exercise Enduring Peace III at Tyodugh, Agan Council Ward of Makurdi, the Benue state capital, yesterday.

In a statement signed by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Major Joseph Adekunle Afolashade and made available to newsmen in Lafia, Yesterday the Nasarawa state capital, said no negotiation to peace in Benue state.

The commander reiterated that kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, recalcitrant herders and farmers to think twice before indulging in any activity that was against the law.

The statement read in parts ” Vacate Benue state or the Nigeria Army and other security agencies will go after you and crush you,” General Nzan warned the kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements”

“I can assure you that the military and other security agencies out for this exercise will hunt you anywhere you hide and they will crush you mercilessly”

“Enough is enough for you all criminals as peace is not negotiable in Benue. Be all warned.”

He, however, maintained that the operations were aimed at checkmating various skirmishes and criminalities within the state especially as the yuletide season approached.

Earlier, the Commander 401 Brigade, Brig. General Alamin Rabiu, disclosed that the exercise was aimed at addressing the various security challenges facing Benue and by extension the entire nation.

He said that the brigade carried out adequate preparations and planning towards achieving success which culminated in a demonstration of capabilities, firepower and intense cooperation between the brigade and other security agencies within the state.

He, therefore, urged the participating troops to maintain a high level of proficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their during operation.