Vacant Stool: Rumpus In Oyo Over 46th Alaafin

The late Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, must be stirring in his grave now. He will be amused that almost two years after his death, the kingmakers he left behind are unable to find a worthy successor to the throne. Rather, brickbats, accusations and counter-accusation have taken the place of Alafin, even as other monarchs, who passed on within that time have been replaced. SOLA ADEYEMO reports from Ibadan

Upon his joining his ancestors on Friday April 22, 2022 at 83 years, having spent 52 years on the throne, Princes of the Agunloye/Gbadegesin/ Ladigbolu royal family had geared up to fill in earnest, the vacant stool left by His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III. Unknown to them, however, was the fact that almost a year and a half after the stool became vacant, none of them would have been opportune to ascend the throne left by a candidate from the Alowolodu royal house.

The race had begun in earnest few months after the burial rites had been concluded, with the Regent of the palace, who is also the Head of the seven-member Kingmakers (Oyo Mesi), High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, kick-starting the process of selection of the 46th candidate to succeed the maverick Oba Adeyemi, who was versed in rich Yoruba traditional ethos, and a brave monarch, who could look any political leader straight in the face anytime, anywhere, any day.

Applications were received from about 180 Princes from the Agunloye/Ladigbolu/ Gbadegesin royal families and interviews followed spanning about two weeks. At the end, 82 candidates were shortlisted and prepared to face the Ifa Oracle to determine who among them would eventually be lucky to reign in Oyo Town. During the pendency of the selection process, one of the kingmakers, the Alapinni of Oyo, High Chief Abdul-Rasheed Shehu, was indisposed and later passed on on the 18th September, 2022.

Likewise, the position of the Ashipa of Oyo, Chief Amuda Olo- runkosebi, who was gruesomely murdered on November 26, 1992, was vacant, leaving only five kingmakers alive. They are: Akin- niku, High Chief Hamzat Yusuf; Lagunna, High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo; High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agba-Akin of Oyo), and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Saamu of Oyo), including the Basorun himself.

To have a full composition of the kingmakers, reports revealed that two Warrant Chiefs had to be appointed to represent the two vacant positions. Are Ago Basorun and Chief Alapo were thus appointed, allegedly by the Basorun without the knowledge of Saamu and Agba-Akin of Oyo. During the selection process, a crack was beginning to be felt in the ranks of the Oyo Mesi, when Online reports were awash with the news and photos of one of the aspirants, Prince Lukuman Adelodun Gbadegesin, storming the Alaafin’s palace in an exotic SUV vehicle with a retinue of supporters hailing him.

He was said to have come for his interview and that he was the apple of the kingmakers’ eyes. Shortly afterwards, around October 2022, the kingmakers reported that the final choice had been made and the name sent to the Governor, Seyi Makinde for approval. Ever since, however, there was a deafening silence on what step to take next as no news was heard from the governor.

When last week, a news broke out from the Basorun of Oyo that the then celebrated candidate, Prince Lukuman Adelodun Gba- Late Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi degesin, had been unanimously chosen as the Alaafin-elect and that after a thorough exercise, his name had since last October been forwarded to Governor Makinde for approval, a royal rumble erupted as two of the kingmakers disagreed and picked hole in the claim.

The two kingmakers: (High Chief Saamu and Agba-Akin), who opposed it, have insisted that the age-long tradition of Ifa Oracle consultation was ignored by Basorun, and that he single-handedly imposed the two Warrant Chiefs on them as his puppets, to the detriment of the appropriate persons. According to them, “the process was inconclusive, improper, defective and can- not stand because Basorun unilaterally appointed the two Warrant Chiefs (Are Ago Basorun and Chief Alapo) to replace the late Ashipa of Oyo and the indisposed Alapinni of Oyo without the knowledge, involvement, participation and deference to other members of the Oyo Mesi”.

Basorun however tongue-lashed the two dissenting High Chiefs, describing them as “agents of political interests exploiting the name of the governor to undermine Oyo’s traditional system and enthrone a “weak” Alaafin that would be at their beck and call. Justifying his claim, he stressed that the Warrant Chiefs: Gbadebo Mufutau (Alapo) and Chief Wahab Oyetunji (Aare Ago), were appointed on the recommendation of the local governments through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and that “there was no time Governor Seyi Makinde rejected their choice of Prince Lukuman Adelodun Gbadegesin as Alaafin- elect”.

He even stressed that the seven of them who took part in the selection process unanimously voted for Gbadegesin, and that none of them raised an objection to the selection. “With the two positions of Ashipa and Alapinni properly filled and in conjunction with the five surviving Oyomesi members, the seven of us met on the 30th of September, 2022, and decided to vote who should be the Alaafin among the 82 princes whose applications were before us. All seven of us unanimously picked Prince Lukuman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect.

“And as it is customary, we wrote a letter conveying our choice of Prince Lukuman Gbadegesin as the Alaafin to the governor of Oyo State. This is in line with the chief laws. Section 20 (2) of the law gives the governor 21 days to approve, within which either an unsuccessful prince or a ruling house can write a petition to the governor, stating that such a selection shouldn’t be approved. “After the 21 days and up until now, no petition or claim has been received by the governor.

The governor of Oyo State, or his ministry, has not called our attention to the existence of such a petition”, Basorun said on behalf of the four other kingmakers. The two High Chiefs, as well as, Chief Odunrinde Olusegun (Alajagba of Oyo) in a release dated 19th September, 2023 and signed by them, however pooh-poohed Basorun’s claims, saying that “Are Ago Ba- sorun, who was appointed by Basorun of Oyo as Warrant Chief to replace late Ashipa is a Sub Chief under Basorun.

Chief Alapo is by hierarchy far junior to Alapinni of Oyo. Chief Alapo is No. 6 in the hierarchy of Chiefs to the Alapinni of Oyo while No. 2 is Baale Ajagba, who was ignored because he is a man of principle, who cannot be manipulated or coerced in working against the common interest of Oyo people”.

Contrary to Basorun’s claim that there was no petition or protest to the choice of Gbadegesin, High Chiefs Samu and Agbaakin in alliance with Chief Odunrinde (Alajagba of Oyo), also said that “one of the eminent candidates who protested was Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu (85-year-old retired Archbishop of Methodist Church, Nigeria), who wrote a petition complaining bitterly about the appointment process, particularly the appointment of Warrant Chiefs.

The function and duty of appointing Warrant Chiefs resides in the Executive Governor of Oyo State and not any of the kingmakers. Basorun of Oyo, who is the Head of Kingnakers usurped the function and duty of the government of Oyo State by appointing the two Warrant Chiefs without any recourse to and permission of the Governor of Oyo State”.

They insisted that, “the position of Alaafin of Oyo is not for the richest, most educated, most popular, but to the person whose tenure and reign would bring peace, harmony and engender growth and development of Oyo Town. This goes beyond the ordinary knowledge of the kingmakers but includes recourse to the supernatural in form of consultation of the Ifa Oracle which the Basorun ignored”.

Governor Makinde, who was said to have insisted on due process in the selection of the new Alaafin, has however not made any public comments on the issue. The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade, who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, has got an elect in person of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogun- guniso, who passed on on January 2, 2022 has got a successor in Oba Lekan Balogun. The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Asekunle, Ajinase 1, who transited on 24th July, 2022, has got an elect in Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri. When will Oyo people have an elect to succeed Oba Adeyemi who passed on since April 22, 2022?.