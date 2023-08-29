Vacant Stool: Kingmakers Elect US-Based Prince As New Aseyin Of Iseyin

Following the passing on of Oba Salauwudeen Abdulganiy Adekunle, Ajinase 1, the Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State, on July 24, 2022, the Kingmakers have unveiled a United States of America-based Prince, Olawale Sefiu Oyebola, as the new monarch-elect.

on Tuesday morning, the kingmakers had converged on the palace to elect the 30th Aseyin.

The ten kingmakers had arrived at the palace at 10 in the morning after security men had cordoned off the place to forestall any break in law and order. The voting process started, as planned by the officials of the Iseyin local government and security agents.

In their unanimous decision, the 55-year-old Prince was elected by the 10 Kingmakers.

According to checks by New Telegraph, the monarch-elect works and resides in the USA with his family and has always shown interest in the welfare of the community, which prompted his education foundation, under which indigent students of tertiary institutions access scholarship funding.