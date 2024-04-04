Vacant Stool: High Chiefs To Sit, Ratify Nomination Of 43rd Olubadan Friday

Twenty days after the transition of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba, Lekan Balogun, members of the Olubadan-in-Council are likely to meet on Friday to ratify the nomination of the Olubadan-designate, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, who is currently the Balogun of Ibadanland.

The most senior of the Kingmakers, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, (Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former Oyo State governor), had in line with tradition, convened a meeting on Tuesday, 26th March, 2024, (twelve days after the stool was vacant), at the Oja’ba Palace, but the other High Chiefs shunned it.

The nine crowned High Chiefs had been at loggerheads with Ladoja for not accepting to be crowned like them, by the late former Governo Abiola Ajimobi.

In their claim, they are Obas and cannot allow an ordinary High Chief to lead them in a meeting.

In line with the 21-day transition tradition of the Ibadan Chieftaincy which expires today, some elders of Ibadan have therefore waded into the crisis by holding meetings with Ladoja, lest a vacuum be created, and the enviable hierarchical culture of ascension to the Olubadan stool be desecrated.

A reliable source revealed that a meeting was on Wednesday held at the residence of a former President of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bode Amao.

In attendance also was Primate Emeritus of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Primate Sunday Ola Makinde, as well as, some Mogajis of Ibadanland.

On the day the meeting he convened was shunned, Ladoja had said that he was ready for the other High Chiefs to notify him whenever they were ready for him to convene it.

The High Chiefs had insisted that the Olubadan-designate must be in attendance at such meeting where his nomination would be ratified by the next person to him in his line, the Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola.

Curiously however, investigations have shown that Olakulehin is ill and indisposed as he has not been seen in public or at his residence since Oba Balogun transited.

One of his sons had said that his 84-year-old father was on medical trip to take care of his health.

Whether the Olubadan-designate will be available or not, feelers around town indicated on Thursday that the meeting will hold and the nomination will be communicated to Governor Seyi Makinde who will later announce date for installation and presentation of staff of office to the next Olubadan.