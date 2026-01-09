Vacant Seat: Why APC Must Zone Jimoh Ibrahim’s Senatorial Seat –APC Chieftain

Ahead of the election to replace Senator Jimoh Ibrahim at the National Assembly, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nimbe Tawose has asked the ruling party to zone the ticket to the Odigbo Local Government Area of the senatorial district.

The Ondo South senatorial district became vacant following the appointment of Ibrahim as ambassador by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with reporters yesterday, Tawose said the zoning became imperative because the council remains the only one among the six councils within the district with no federal representation.

He dismissed the notion in some quarters that the seat should remain in Okitipupa Local Council, arguing that Ibrahim’s elevation as ambassador designate inherently opens the seat for a fresh zoning consideration.

According to Tawose, among all six councils in Ondo South, Odigbo remains the only one without any form of federal representation, whether through elective office or appointment at the federal level, despite the council being a core stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).