Vacant Seat: Why APC Must Zone Ibrahim’s Senatorial Seat – APC Chieftain

Ahead of the election to fill the National Assembly seat vacated by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nimbe Tawose, has urged the party to zone the ticket to Odigbo Local Government Area of the Ondo South senatorial district.

The senatorial seat became vacant following Senator Ibrahim’s appointment as ambassador by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sparking a contest across the six local councils within the district.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Tawose said the zoning is necessary because Odigbo remains the only council in the district without any federal representation.

He dismissed calls from some quarters for the seat to remain with Okitipupa Local Council, arguing that Senator Ibrahim’s elevation to ambassador opens the seat for fresh zoning consideration.

While noting that the southern senatorial seat traditionally aligns with the Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Federal Constituency, Tawose focused on Odigbo Local Council due to its political significance and underrepresented status.

“Among all six councils in Ondo South, Odigbo is the only one without any federal representation, whether through elective office or appointments, despite being a core APC stronghold,” he said.

On prospective candidates, Tawose praised Mayowa Akinfolarin, noting his experience and integrity:

“I am not biased, but if you look at the pedigree and political history of interested individuals, the most qualified is Mayowa Akinfolarin. He was twice a state assembly member, served as deputy speaker, and went to the National Assembly twice, performing admirably each time. He has assisted many people and is a man of integrity—the epitome of humility.”

Tawose also emphasized that Okitipupa Local Government, where Jimoh Ibrahim hails from, already holds numerous federal appointments, and it was not its turn when Ibrahim was first elected.

“Jimoh was elected and later got another appointment even higher than the senatorial seat. He comes from Okitipupa, which is already well-represented. The plan of Okitipupa to now claim Jimoh’s former position is not applicable and not allowed,” he stated.