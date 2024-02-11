Vacant Olupele Stool: Seven Contestants Sign Peace Pact

Ahead of the selection of one of them as the next Olupele of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the seven aspirants to the vacant stool have signed a peace pact.

Along with the eight kingmakers, they gave an undertaking to maintain the peace irrespective of who was picked for the throne.

They signed the accord at a meeting held in Ipele on February 7, with four local government officials in attendance.

The head of Local Government Administration in Ondo State, Mr Adetona Aderoboye, led the four-man team to the ceremony.

The contestants are Olatunbosun Isijola, Ayodele Oginni, Olabode Olatosin, Olukayode Dairo, Olusola Ayuba, Samuel Daramola and Temitope Abu.

They are from the Okeriwo Ruling House, the next in line for the stool, which became vacant following the demise of Oba Victor Agaun last year.

The agreement states, in part, that once the candidate for the stool is made known, none of the kingmakers or the contestants would cause any unrest or incite the people to violence against anyone in or outside the community.

The signatories are also forbidden from fomenting any trouble or disrupting the public peace, either directly or indirectly.

According to a renowned journalist, Mr Dapo Aderinola, who hails from Ipele, the next monarch is expected to be unveiled shortly.

“The people are waiting anxiously to know who their next oba is”, the former editor said.