Uzuakoli Leperosy Settlement: A Forgotten Community Remembered

Background

Until the recent visit of entrepreneur and politi- cian, Dr Desmond Chimaobi Anyaso, many had forgotten that the Uzuakoli Leprosy Settlement still exist. His visit rekindled hope and restored succour to inmates who had over the years been abandoned to their fate.

Established in 1932 in the ancient town of Uzuakoli, Bende LGA of Abia State, 12 miles (19.312km) north of Umuahia, the State capital, by the Methodist Church, as a pioneering facility for leprosy research, treatment and rehabilitation, the Settlement was conceived to combat the spread of the deadly disease in Eastern Nigeria. It was at this leprosy settlement that the Nembe, Rivers State – born great Nigerian composer, Ikoli Harcourt Whyte, composed over 200 Igbo hymns before his death in 1977.

He was an inmate, who received his cure and rehabilitated at the Settlement and later went to make history as a great composer and musician, with many renditions to his name, working with the mass choir composed of the inmates of the Settlement.

…state of abandonment

Sadly, the present state of the Settlement, which played significant role in reducing the prevalence of the disease in the then Eastern Region as a colonial health care scheme, is that of neglect and abandonment. Currently, it suffers severe infrastructure decay, with residents relying heavily on aid far beyond what the Methodist Church could meet. Today, the once vibrant community is faced with multi dimensional challenges.

The Settlement, which also provided social activities, including schooling for children and adults, has become a shadow of its old self. The decrepit condition of the colony obviously requires the intervention of government, individuals, local and international organisations to rewrite its narrative.

Apart from the meagre financial support that the Chairman of the Abia State Disability Commission, David Anyaele, said the settlement receives from the Commission, the state of decay, with dilapidated buildings and heavy reliance on charity, shows how pathetically insignificant such support could be.

While some of the victims returned home after treatment and rehabilitation, others chose to re- side at the Settlement to continue with their lives, especially because of the stigma associated with lepro- sy. The rehabilitation took the form of skill acquisition and farming, which provided sustenance and livelihoods to the inmates after cure.

Succour on World Leprosy Day celebration

This year’s World Leprosy Day, provided an opportunity for the Settlement to come alive, as it at- tracted the attention of one of Ni- gerian renowned business moguls, politicians and philanthropists, Dr Desmond Chimaobi Anyaso, who visited the Settlement, not only to interact with the inmates and the management of the Settlement but thought succour their way through the donations of cash and various items World Leprosy Day, is a global celebration designed to draw attention to the disease and sufferers. Celebrated annually on the last Sunday of January (January 25, 2026), the day afforded the opportunity to remember that leprosy is medically curable but stigma remains the greatest barrier to care and human dignity.

In Nigeria, where around 2,500 to 3,000 new cases are still reported each year, this challenge is more than clinical; it is social, economic and deeply human. This year’s observance found expression at the Uzuakoli Leprosy Settlement, one of the coun- try’s long-standing institutions for people affected by Hansen’s disease. Once a thriving rehabilitation centre, Uzuakoli Leper Colony has suffered decades of neglect, decaying buildings and poor infrastructure.

Anyaso’s visit under the banner of the Chima Desmond Anyaso Foundation, however, brought new hope to the settlement, combining material support with compassion in response to urgent appeals from the inmates. During the visit, the humanitarian Foundation delivered bags of rice, tubers of yam and cartons of noodles to address critical food needs, solar powered street lights to improve visibility and safety for residents after dark, and cash support for urgent household and personal needs.

… promise of rehabilitation

Seeing the severe desolation firsthand, Anyaso’s did not stop at donations; he pledged a series of targeted interventions including the reconstruction of collapsed residential buildings, repair of the settlement’s generator, drilling of a borehole to ensure reliable access to clean water, and renovation of worship and communal facilities. He declared that the initiative was not charity but recognition of shared humanity and an assertion of dignity for people long ignored.

The atmosphere during the visit was deeply emotional as inmates sang praises and offered prayers for Anyaso and his team. Anyaso’s engagement at the Settlement was an illustration of a vital lesson for Abia and Nigeria in general: addressing health challenges in isolation from social realities limits impact. By coupling practical support with dignity, his model shows how individuals and private organisations can complement public health efforts and challenge long entrenched stigma.

The Very Rev. Nnaemeka Ajike, Project Director of the Settlement, described the intervention as historic and unprecedented, noting that the solar lights and food support would make an immediate difference while the pledged infrastructure work offered hope for lasting improvement. He called on other individuals and organisations to emulate Anyaso’s gesture.

… intervention by Abia govt

The Foundation’s intervention complements Abia State government efforts at social inclusion, improved health care delivery and unhindered access to basic education. Chairman of the Abia State Disability Commission, David Anyaele said leprosy is captured in the government health care scheme for prevention and treatment. He reaffirmed government unwavering commitment to addressing health care inequities by making health care delivery, including leprosy, affordable and accessible.

Anyaele declared the Commission’s dedication to fostering public awareness for prevention and treatment of leprosy through collaboration with the Integration Dignity and Economic Advancement, (IDEA – Nigeria ) to tackle stigma and discrimination, which he identified as the greatest challenge for victims.

Ikpe: Draws attention to dearth of drugs, other deficits

However, Chairman of the IDEA- Nigeria and National Association of Persons Affected by Leprosy, Mr Emeka Ikpe, used the occasion of the visit of the Chairman of the Disability Commission to draw attention to the alarming dearth of leprosy drugs. According to him, the multi-drug therapy, MDT, the standard treatment for leprosy, is neither available nor affordable.

The result is that patients find it difficult to access the drug either in Abia State or the country at large. “We are alarmed by the shortage of MDT, which is essential for treating leprosy patients. Despite efforts to eliminate leprosy new cases are emerging. In Uzuakoli, for instance, you will find several new patients in urgent need of treatment,” Ikpe lamented.

Ekeke: Laments poor state of treatment of leprosy

In her contribution, Dr Ngozi Ekeke of Red Aid Nigeria, formerly German Leprosy Relief Association, painted a grim picture of the current state of leprosy treatment in Nigeria. “Thousands of newly diagnosed leprosy patients,” she revealed, “have been unable to access treatment for over a year.” Her revelation exposed a critical gap in the leprosy treatment in Nigeria.

Scourge of stigmatisation

The 2026 Leprosy Day and Anya- so’s earlier visit coincided to raise inclusivity and sense of belonging after years of neglect and abandonment as well as counters the stigma that often overshadows victims. Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, is curable with multi drug therapy, yet late diagnosis, inadequate access to treatment and persistent misconceptions mean that many Nigerians still endure disability and lifelong social exclusion.

Across the country, families and individuals affected by the disease often face fear, discrimination and isolation, barriers that prevent people from seeking early care and undermine reintegration into everyday life.

In Uzuakoli, these struggles are visible in desolate and collapsing residential quarters, under-resourced facilities and limited access to basic services. Where treatment for leprosy is effective and accessible, its social burden endures. Fear of discrimination discourages early reporting of symptoms and reinforces exclusion, particularly for women and children who often bear the brunt of social consequences when diagnosed.