Uzor Arukwe Threatens Legal Action Against Online Troll

Nollywood Actor Uzor Arukwe has hinted at taking legal action against baseless accusations and unfounded rumours regarding his professional engagement with his colleague, Bambam, amid rumours of a marital crisis between her and her husband, Temitope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A.

The rumours started surfacing after Arukwe and Bambam starred as couples in Omoni Oboli’s viral YouTube film “Love In Every Word” released in 2025.

Reacting to the purported rumour, the banker turned actor revealed that he will take legal action against those spreading the rumours, warning they will face consequences for damaging his reputation.

He wrote, “A specific account has been identified to spread false rumours and baseless accusations about me and my professional engagement with another colleague in the industry. I choose not to quote the account directly, as I refuse to give such accounts the engagement they seek at the risk of jail time.

“Believe me when I say this: that individual will be made a scapegoat so others learn to respect boundaries and refrain from chasing clout and Elon Musk money at the expense of damaging someone else’s reputation”.

New Telegraph reports that Arukwe’s reaction followed Bambam and Teddy A’s marriage, which is currently facing scrutiny, with some speculating BamBam’s role in “Love in Every Word” may be causing tension in the family.

Bambam has remained relatively silent on the issue, sharing a video on social media, while Teddy A has addressed past domestic violence allegations, denying them as false.