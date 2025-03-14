Uzor Arukwe Recounts How Women Shaped His Career

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe has opened up about his acting career and how women have made an impact in his career.

New Telegraph reports that Arukwe has been making headlines for days after some Nigerians applauded him for his role in Omoni Oboli’s movie, “Love in every word”.

Speaking in an interview days after with Saturday Beats, Uzor Arekwe disclosed that he has received massive support from women in the entertainment industry and wouldn’t have come far without women.

Arukwe said; “I don’t think I would be here without the women. That’s why I have a lot of respect for the women in my life. They have been incredibly supportive.

“Onyinye Udeze took a big chance on me at some point in my career, and it was one of the best things that happened to me because she opened a lot of doors for me. Uduak Isong also took a chance on me,”

Arukwe acknowledged some women who have played a vital role in his life.

He added; “A lot of women have been very supportive throughout my career. They are the ones who have given me platforms.

“That I am here today, I cannot deny the fact that women have been instrumental to my growth,” he added.

“I watch a lot of movies. I like to star with great Nigerian actors, even some of the bad ones.

“I’m not saying there are bad actors, but when I see poor acting, I learn what not to do and how to do better,”

