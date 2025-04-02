Uzor Arukwe Reacts As Segun Arinze Declares Him Biggest Nollywood Actor

Share

Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe has expressed his gratitude after his senior collegue, Segun Arinze declared him the biggest actor in the country currently.

Arinze who featured in a recent interview with QED, praised Arukwe for his role as Odogwu in the trending movie Love In Every Word and declared that he is presently the biggest deal in Nollywood.

Arinze said, “‘Love In Every Word’—Uzor (Arukwe) did so well in that film. He is the biggest deal right now. I’m so happy for him because he has worked his way up the ladder.”

Reacting to Arinze’s comment, Uzor Arukwe said that Segun Arinze’s co-sign meant so much to him, stressing that he greatly admired the veteran actor.

Reposting a clip of the viral interview on X, he wrote, “This is the most humbling video I’ve come across on the internet today.

“Hearing a veteran like Uncle Segun, whom I respect so much, sing my praise really put me in my feelings.

“Thank you so much, Uncle Segun, for your kind words. This video made my day”

