Uzor Arukwe Is A Very Professional Actor – Bambam

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bambam, has described her colleague, Uzor Arukwe, as a professional actor.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Bambam was asked about her work experience with Uzor Arukwe, on their hit movie, “Love in Every Word.

In response, Bambam described him as an amazing actor.

“Uzor is a very professional actor. He has an excellent approach towards his work. He is detailed oriented. it’s such a blessing to know that there are people taking their jobs, careers and talents seriously and he is one of them”.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, she praised him more, saying it was easy and effortless acting with him on set.

She, however, opened up that Uzor added all the spices to make acting very easier and great and tasteful.

Watch video below:

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1912513309145985522?s=46

Share