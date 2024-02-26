Uzoka-Anite: We are discussing with multinationals to curb exits

What informed your decision of convening a trade policy dialogue?

Nigeria has to have a strategy for our trade, we have to be deliberate in making sure that we promote positive trade practices that will increase our balance of trade. This trade policy is a guideline for how we are going to operate in that sector. Trade is the backbone of the country and it’s important that there’s a guideline to support this sort of criticality the government is placing on trade. We know the economic indices of the country already; everybody is seeing where the exchange rate and inflation is going; and all of that is telling you one thing: our balance of trade is not so good.

When your balance of trade is good it means you are exporting more than you are importing and so you have a lot of foreign exchange to push off the economic shock and crisis; and also, to fund and fuel economic growth and prosperity. We can count the number of deposits we have either in crude oil, in gas, in solid minerals, even arable land amongst the top ten in the world. We have been exporting crude for a long time and we know the potential there. We started exporting agric products, we also know the potentials there; gemstones, solid minerals and all of it. We also have humans. In population we have over 200 million.

Is an additional advantage. But it’s actually a pity that with everything we have and all the natural resources we have not been able to actualize or precipitate a source of growth or economic development that we should be seeing to compare to the resources we have. I agree we are standing on a tripod; industry, trade and investment. The industry is actually critical to the turn around that we expect to see in the economy. His Excellency, the president in his Renewed Hope mandate, promised Nigerians N1 trillion economy. The N1 trillion economy if you check very well is pivoted around manufacturing and export which the ministry handles. Everybody here is a member of this ministry, not just the minister, permanent secretary or directors or agencies. Everybody here has transacted in one goods or services or the other. If you have ever exchanged any goods or services then you are therefore a member of this ministry. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that we do the right thing.

What aspect of trading are we looking at?

Trading is divided into two, either internal trading or external trade. They are both good and crucial for economic development. In calculating the GDP, they say consumption takes about 80% then export, investment and government spending, all of these and others take 20%. Consumption is where our economy is moving towards, that’s where internal trade really comes into play. What we produce locally and what we can consume can actually on its own take us very close or maybe give us a GDP of 800 going by the calculations as it is written literally though it doesn’t always play like that because of multiplier effect on consumption which is why his Excellency decided that he must have a consumer credit policy.

We are working on that; we are also working on partnership. We think that in the first quarter of next year (this year) we should be launching that to support poor consumption and when that happens, it means that the manufacturers can be guaranteed of the inventory and they can now use that method to kick start production, once there’s consumption, banks can lend to you. Then we are talking about export and import. In the export section, we notice a couple of sharp practices especially the private sector involved in export. They want to export their product but don’t want to declare what they are exporting. That is called smuggling and it is a crime.

You don’t want to declare what you are exporting because you don’t want to bring back the dollars. If you don’t bring back the dollars, how do we service the economy and make sure we have enough; we have enough funds to take care of our businesses and all of that. Exporters come to me and they say the road to the market is very bad and they want me to fix it. Then, I ask? When you exported did you bring back the dollars? All those practices are contributory to what we are experiencing. We go out and come back and shout that cost of things are so high- electricity is so high nobody can afford it. Prices will keep on spiraling out of control if we continue to fail to bring back the proceeds from our export. Apart from making it a law and mandatory that everything you export you should bring back, there should be a moral justification on our path let our conscience guide us.

You made some trips overseas since your nomination into the federal cabinet as Minister of Trade and Investment. What does Nigeria stand to gain from your trips?

The trips are not just to bring in foreign investments. Part of them is to increase market access for exporters. We have a lot of pending bilateral trade agreements with lots of these countries. It also provided the opportunity for me to firm up those bilateral trade agreements and to increase access and acceptance of our products from Nigeria. In addition to bringing in foreign investments, we met with a lot of foreign investors and we were able to strike a common ground. We got some promises of potential investors that would want to bring in their investments into the country. Some of them are actually coming in on those expressions of interest and we are already working on them but it’s too early to make any public declaration.

The ministry has many Bills pending in the National Assembly. What are the updates?

You are right, we have a lot of bills pending at the National Assembly. We have the Weight and Measures Bill, we have the Federal Produce Inspection Bill; we also have the National Expo Promotion Zone Bill, Bankruptcy Bill etc. We have a lot of bills being sent to the National Assembly. They are reviewing and also engaging with stakeholders to ensure that we come up with the right policies and enact the right laws that will support businesses, that will promote the growth of industries and most importantly, promote trade amongst ourselves and our neighboring countries or international countries.

What is being done by the Federal Government to arrest the exit of multinationals from the country?

It’s worrying to see your multinationals exit. We’ve been engaging with them; establishing some kind of working partnership to see how we can either mitigate, stop the exit or to annihilate the effect of the exit so we do not have loss of job that comes with exit. We are currently talking to them; and we are very hopeful that we will come to a quick resolution of some of the reasons they are exiting. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised Nigerians Renewed Hope and this includes, Revitalising our industry, our moribund failing industry, by ensuring that there is economic growth and prosperity for everyone. That way, it will have tangible impacts in the lives of everybody in Nigeria. One major way of bringing that promise to fruition is through job creation and promoting access to capital, equal opportunities, free and fair level playing field. We are engaging with these multi-nationals, coming up with new policies including the few mentioned earlier, are part of the tools that we have as government to ensure that the vision of his Excellency is materialised. The government is committed to addressing the challenges. We have regulatory challenges, poor infrastructure like road, absence of rail network, and we also have multiple taxation and multiple roadblocks, delay in processing export and import.