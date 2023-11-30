Uzoka-anite: Man Is Key Stakeholder In Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (FMI- TI), Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anita, has stated the ministry’s intention to strengthening collaboration with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in its bid to implement sector-specific guidelines. The FMITI minister made this known in Lagos recently, saying that this underscored the pivotal role of the manufacturing sector towards overarching strategy for sustainable growth.

According to her, MAN is a strategic partner in President Bola Tinubu-led government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “We acknowledge that manufacturing is a cornerstone for job creation, value addition, and a robust workforce. “Our policy initiatives center on creating an enabling environment, incentivising production activities, and promoting the use of made-in- Nigeria products to boost the competitiveness of our manufacturers,” Uzoka-Anite said.

She revealed that Mr. President had pledged to allocate N75 billion for 75 manufacturing enterprises to access N1 billion credit at a nine per cent interest rate per annum. This initiative aims to expedite the transformation of the manufacturing sector. Speaking further on the future of manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the minister emphasised the need for a renewed focus as well as deliberate attention to the development of the non-oil sector through manufacturing processes.

According to her, “as we are all aware Nigeria has long been dependent on oil as our primary source of revenue putting marginal attention to sustained manufacturing activities. However, the volatility of the global oil market and the need for diversification have necessitated a shift towards developing our manufacturing industry and tapping into its immense potential. “We are convinced that manufacturing has always been a critical driver of any economic development and is crucial for sustainable growth and job creation.

It has the potential to transform our nation’s economy, diversify our revenue sources, and reduce our dependence on oil. “The current global economic landscape provides us with unique opportunities to showcase Nigeria’s manufacturing potential and attract local and foreign investments to drive this crucial sector forward.” “It is gratifying to note that the future of manufacturing in Nigeria relies on our ability to embrace technological advancements and innovation.

We must leverage emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance our manufacturing processes, improve efficiency, and drive productivity. By adopting these cutting-edge technologies, we can boost the competitiveness of our local manufacturers and position Nigeria as a global manufacturing hub. “The future of manufacturing also lies in harnessing the potential of renewable energy sources.

As we transit to a greener economy, it is imperative that we promote the use of clean and sustainable energy in our manufacturing processes. This will not only help reduce our carbon footprint but also create new job and investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector,” she maintained. “We must prioritise the development of our raw materials sector to support our manufacturing industry.

By focusing on value addition and local sourcing, we can reduce our reliance on imported raw materials and improve the overall competitiveness of our products. “This will also contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, and empower local entrepreneurs to participate actively in the manufacturing value chain.