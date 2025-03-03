Uzoka-Anite Advocates Greater Women’s Inclusion In Apital Market

Share

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, Nigerian women have been urged to seize investment opportunities in the capital market as a strategic pathway to wealth creation.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris UzokaAnite, made this call during the official launch of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Podcast in Abuja on Monday.

She underscored the role of podcasts as an innovative medium to educate the public and encourage women’s active participation in the financial sector.

Addressing the systemic challenges women face, Uzoka-Anite highlighted the dual responsibilities of professional and familial obligations that often hinder their full engagement in economic opportunities.

She called for deliberate policy interventions to dismantle barriers limiting female participation in financial markets, particularly in areas where gender-based restrictions persist.

“Women are naturally adept at managing finances. We ensure money circulates within the family, but beyond that, we must also learn how to multiply wealth.

If women acquire the right financial knowledge, they can make strategic investment decisions that benefit both themselves and their families,” she asserted.

Encouraging women to explore the capital market, she emphasised the need for a multi-faceted approach—where individuals proactively eek financial literacy while institutions implement policies that support women based on competence and capability.

“It is about ensuring all stakeholders are actively involved in fostering an environment where women can attain their full potential.

Women have proven to be reliable and trustworthy, which is why we are seeing more of them in leadership positions traditionally dominated by men,” she added.

Commending the SEC for launching its podcast initiative, Uzoka-Anite described it as timely and innovative, expressing confidence that it would serve as a vital tool for increasing awareness and engagement in the capital market.

