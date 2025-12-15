Uzoho, Nwabali, Early Birds As Eagles Camp Opens In Cairo

The Super Eagles have officially begun preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, as goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabali arrived at the Cairo, Egypt camp of the team yesterday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the team’s training camp opened yesterday at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo.

Members of the technical crew and backroom staff were already in place ahead of the players’ arrival. Uzoho was the first to report, arriving shortly after 2 a.m., and he was joined by the team’s first-choice goalkeeper, Nwabali, later.

The 29-year-old Chippa United goalie had been under scrutiny due to recent ankle and hand injuries, raising doubts about his fitness, but his early arrival in Cairo shows confidence in his readiness for the competition.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Akinsanmiro Ebenezer also arrived later in the evening and according to the team’s spokesman, Promise Efoghe, more players were expected yesterday including Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tochukwu Nnadi, Amas Obasogie, Ademola Lookman Semi Ajayi Meanwhile, the NFF has launched the “NAIJA 4 THE WIN” campaign, underlining the renewed determination to reclaim the AFCON title and rallying fans behind the national team ahead of their continental challenge.