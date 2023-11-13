Uzodinma’s Victory Testament To Hard Work, Dexterity – Ubah

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, in a press statement said, the victory of the governor in the just concluded election in Imo state is a testament to the hardwork and dexterity of the governor”.

He also thanked the good people of Imo state for re-electing him to complete his 2nd term in office. In a press release made available to newsmen on 13th, Nov, 2023 Senator Ifeanyi Ubah on behalf of his constituency and family thanked God for a peaceful election in Imo state”.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your resounding victory in the recently concluded Imo State Governorship Election.”

Senator Ubah however stressed that his triumph is a testament to his unwavering dedication, hard work, and the trust the people of Imo State have placed in the governor because of his giant strides in the last 4 years”.

He further reiterated that his victory is not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said it was a clear indication that the people of Imo State have recognized and appreciated the positive impact that the APC has on their lives and the development of the state, going forward”.

Ubah stressed that Senator Hope Uzodinma’s leadership qualities, vision, and commitment to the welfare of the people have been evident throughout his campaign. While also opining that his ability to connect with the citizens of Imo State and address their concerns has undoubtedly played a crucial role in securing this victory”.

Continuing, Ubah said, “As you prepare to assume your second term in office, I have no doubt that you will continue to prioritize the well-being of the people of Imo State and I trust that you will work tirelessly to fulfill your campaign promises, promote good governance, and drive sustainable development in the state”.

The statement further states “We, the people of Anambra South Senatorial District, stand firmly behind you and pledge our unwavering support as you embark on this new chapter of your political journey. We are confident that under your leadership, Imo State will experience remarkable progress and prosperity.”