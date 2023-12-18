Uzodinma Urges Imo Youths To Avoid Mkpurummiri

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has urged the youths in the state to avoid the use of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

Uzodinma made the plea on Sunday during an enlightenment programme on drugs organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in collaboration with Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation at Ezinihitte Mbaise council in Imo State through his Special Adviser, Chief Ezechukwu Obonna on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring by advising the youth in the state to embrace the acquisition of digital skills and also agricultural practices for survival.

He emphasized that drug abuse is a worldwide issue and highlighted how it hinders individuals from living healthy and meaningful lives.

“Don’t destroy your future. My motive for establishing the Bureau of Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring is to make Imo a drug-free state,” he said.

Speaking, NDLEA’s Deputy State Commander, Operations and Training, Mr Lamuwa Shehu, described the abuse of drugs as a global problem, noting that youths who engaged in illicit drugs neither lived healthily nor became useful.

“About 280 million people use drugs worldwide; while 15 million persons abuse drugs in Nigeria, 6 million persons are victims who are in dire need of help,” he said.