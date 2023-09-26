Uzodinma To Pardon Civil Servants For Receiving Double Salaries For 10 Years

Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State has backtracked on his earlier threat to prosecute civil officials who were found guilty of getting double wages after the government’s salary automation programme revealed 935 persons had been paid fraudulently for the previous ten years.

Uzondima who spoke during a Thanksgiving service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Emekukwu in the Owerri North Local Government Area said he has rescinded his initial decision of prosecuting offenders, and we will commence the process of a resolution to enable those in that category to receive their salary.”

The Governor made this known in response to the requests of the Catholic Parish Priest, Nkwo Emeke on Sunday.

The parish priest was informed by the governor, who attended Sir Jude Ejiogu’s 65th birthday celebration, that the civil servants who were complaining about not getting paid didn’t give the whole story.

He disclosed that those who have not been paid their salaries and arrears are workers in the automated salary scheme caught receiving double salaries for the past ten years.

He said: “I was delighted to have worshipped at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkwo Emeke in Emekukwu of Owerri North Local Government Area for the Thanksgiving Mass of Sir Jude Ejiogu as he marks his 65th birthday anniversary.

The words of the Parish Priest are valuable resources that I have noted and shall continue to improve on the level of progress we have recorded so far in the development of our dear State. However, I took time to address some observations highlighted by the Parish Priest, an eloquent man.

“In the course, I admonished our people for blackmailing the government without coming forward with the actual truth of events. The automation of salary payment to civil servants uncovered a lot of discrepancies on the path of the workers, especially those who had hitherto earned double salary from Government.”

“Nevertheless, I have rescinded the Government’s initial decision of prosecuting offenders, and we will commence the process of a resolution to enable those in that category to receive their salary.”