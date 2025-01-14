Share

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, said the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led Government is a blessing to state governments.

Governor Uzodimma made this remark while speaking at a project inspection in Imo State in commemoration of his first-year anniversary in office since the second tenure began.

According to the Governor, the removal of the subsidy has resulted in increased financial resources for state governments, facilitating their developmental initiatives.

READ ALSO:

Uzodimma emphasized the importance of state governments demonstrating their capability to the public, as they now receive enhanced allocations due to subsidy removal.

He said, “In reconciling the negative effects of the fuel subsidy removal and the benefits in terms of socio-infrastructure, social benefits, and then the ease of doing business occasioned by the provision of the enabling infrastructure, I think it is a blessing.

“It is a direct blessing, it is not a disguise to the sub-nationals because more monies are now coming to states and state governments must do things to show citizens that they are able to do these things because they now get more monies as a result of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.”

Share

Please follow and like us: