Uzodinma Self-Imposed Governor Of Imo – Ugochinyere

The opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly said Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma who was declared winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, was not re-elected by the majority of the electorate.

Spokesman of the group Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, alleged that the election was marred by illegalities, including rigging, overvoting, vote allocation in private homes, declaration of false results, non-use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for accreditation of voters, intimidation, harassment, ballot box snatching and pre-filling of result sheets.

Ugochinyere who is the director general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign in Imo State, stated that there was a low turnout of registered voters in the election.

“More than 90 percent of the votes allocated to Hope Uzodinma were not votes that passed through the accreditation process as the turnout in the election was very low, and this could be because of the insecurity in Imo State,” he added.

The lawmaker who represents Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State in the National Assembly, further alleged that there were moves in the IT department of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to illegally upload accreditation figures into the BVAS machine to tally with fraud that was committed on Saturday.”

He condemned the role played by the police during the election, stating that there was no attempt to investigate one Chinasa Nwaneri who was severally accused of acts of violence and assault.

According to him, there was a video of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alleging that a team of election riggers snatched the magazine from his rifle, and another video showing an attack on the residence of the PDP deputy governorship candidate Jones Onyeriri, and said these should worry the Inspector General of Police.

Ugochinyere stated “that it is an act of treason for a person to get himself declared as the governor of a state,” and called on security agencies to “swing into action and arrest everyone involved in that heinous crime of Saturday.

“The BVAS accreditation record is evidence of the electoral heist that was conducted on Saturday.”

He added that Governor Uzodinma has more questions to answer to the people of Imo State, about the true causes of the insecurity in the state, noting that “it seemed from the results allocated to him during the elections that he scored the highest votes in local government areas with the worst activities of the Unknown Gun Men where election did not hold.”

The lawmaker argued that the PDP candidate Senator Samuel Ananwu, scored the highest number of valid votes in Saturday’s election, after the deduction of the voting, and areas where the election did not hold, and called on INEC to declare him winner of the election.

He stated that there was no accreditation of voters in 12 local government areas, including Oru East where Uzodinma comes from, and wondered how areas with less than five percent voter turnout could return over 80 percent votes to Uzodinma and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ugochinyere, therefore called on INEC to invoke the provision on review of false declaration as provided in the Electoral Act and recalculate and declare the PDP winner of the election, to save the courts and Imo people the agony or long-tiring litigation.