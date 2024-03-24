Uzodinma Rising Above Divisive Sentiments In Appointing Aides – Group

The Imo Social Contract Group (ISCG) has commended the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for rising above close-minded and divisive sentiments in appointing his aides.

The group, in a statement by its Convener, Dr. Fabian Ihekweme at the weekend commended Uzodimma for considering merit, particularly experience and proficiency in the appointment of personal aides including the recent appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma as Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services).

It described Ferdinand’s appointment as a step in the right direction as it was fundamentally based on merit considering his competence, administrative expertise, wealth of experience, record of performance and undisputed allegiance to the State.

According to the group, the appointment indicated that the governor shunned sentiments and sourced for best hands as aides in line with his administration’s widely applauded resolve to harness home-grown proficiencies to further guarantee multi-sectoral good governance and productivity in the State.

Ihekweme stated “After a thorough independent analysis, especially with regard to the need to harness the best hands for multisectoral good governance and productivity in the State, we commend Governor Hope Uzodimma for rising above close-minded sentiments to source for and appoint only qualified hands with the required experience and commitment to the State as personal aides.

“We note that though the Deputy Chief of Staff as a personal aide of the governor have no direct role to play in government, and despite the fact the choice of and appointment of personal aides are exclusive to the Governor, Governor Uzodimma had always respected and considered merit, capacity, competence and proven loyalty and commitment to the State in making such appointments.

“We also note that Governor Uzodimma had always ensured an even spread of political appointments as well as his personal aides to reflect and ensure representation of all the various segments of the State.

“The appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma as Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services) is therefore well-deserved and should be commended by every well-meaning and progressive-minded son and daughter of Imo State, given his competence, administrative expertise, wealth of experience, record of performance, connection with the people and undisputed allegiance to the State”, the statement asserted.

The Group asserted that Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma was a well-respected leader in his own right who would further bring on board his administrative experience and skills garnered over the years as a Local Government Councilor, Transition Committee Chairman and later Local Government Sole Administrator among others.

“It would have amounted to a great disservice to the people of Imo State if Governor Uzodimma had jettisoned, discountenanced and sacrificed such wealth of experience on the alter kinship”, the statement stated.

The group urged Uzodimma not to be distracted or relented in his genuine efforts and steps with which he was “transforming Imo State as a hub of development in Nigeria, especially in ensuring security, infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens in critical areas of life.”

It also charged the newly appointed officials including the re-appointed Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie; Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Barr. Sydney Agbor as well as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Patrick Ekeji, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau and of course the Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation and Monitoring, Sam Nwaobasi, to put in their best in their new tasks.