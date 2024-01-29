Uzodinma Reacts To Relocation Of FAAN, CBN To Lagos

Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has reacted to the Federal Government’s plan to move some departments of the e Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos State.

Speaking on the relocation of Channels Television’s Sunday Politics Today, he said that there is no ill moving of the headquarters of, and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos for operational efficiency.

“I listened to Ali Ndume, I listened to the Northern Senators’ Forum, I listened to the Emir of Kano. You can see the preponderance of opinions. and then the majority opinion is that merit should be the driving criterion for decision-making in the country.”

“The main aviation hub is in Lagos and if the operation’s department is sent to Lagos to be able to manage aviation operations effectively, I have not seen any ill in it,” said the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodimma also said the CBN is the bankers’ bank, supervising all the commercial banks in the country. He said merit should be the criterion and efficiency should be the name of the business.

“Therefore, if you move the operations department of FAAN to Lagos to supervise airlines, it makes economic sense,” the governor stressed, while he accused President Bola Tinubu’s opponents of sponsoring a “campaign of calumny” against him over the policies of his administration.

Uzodimma noted that Tinubu has no plan to relocate the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Lagos to Abuja.