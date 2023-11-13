Uzodinma, Ododo Guber Victories Testament Of APC Good Governance – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has said the victories of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma in the Saturday governorship election in the state and that of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo in Kogi State is a testament of the All Progressives Congress (APC) good governance.

The APC National Chairman stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu in Abuja.

The APC governorship candidates defeated the governorship candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Social Democratic Party (SPD), who were major rivals.

Ganduje, who congratulated the victors also said the victory by the APC in both states underlines the fact that the citizenry is appreciative of the delivery of democracy dividends by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and the outgoing Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

He said, “What gladdens me about the victory of the APC in both Kogi and Imo state is that Nigerians are appreciative of good governance and they want continuity in peace and sustainable growth in their states.

“As a progressive party, we will always live up to our promises to deliver good governance. The people of Imo and Kogi state can rest assured that Uzodimma would sustain his developmental strides in the state while Ododo would consolidate the enviable legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

While congratulating both Governor Uzodimma and Ododo over their landmark victory, he urged the members of the opposition political parties in both states to accept their defeat in good Faith.

He noted: “You are true democrats. The truth is that we are all winners at the end of the day. Without a viable opposition, there won’t be contestations and democracy.

“I urge you to join hands with Governor Hope Uzodimma and the incoming governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo in the task of moving your respective states forward.

“You all fought a good battle. As the saying goes, there will always going to be another chance to test your level of acceptability among the electorates.”