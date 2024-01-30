Uzodinma: No ill moving FAAN, CBN depts to Lagos

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has backed the move by the Federal Government to relocate the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos. The move by FG to relocate FAAN and some units of the apex bank to the commercial hub of the nation had triggered controversies. While a cross section of Nigerians backed the move, others particularly, Northerners have kicked against it.

Reacting to the controversy, Uzodinma who doubles as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress, APC said the decision has some economic benefits. Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, the governor said, “I listened to Ali Ndume, I listened to the Northern Senators’ Forum, I listened to the Emir of Kano. You can see the preponderance of opinions.

“And then the majority opinion is that merit should be the driving criterion for decisionmaking in the country. “The main aviation hub is in Lagos and if the operation’s department is sent to Lagos to be able to manage aviation operations effectively, I have not seen any ill in it.”