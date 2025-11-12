Uzodinma Is A Pride To APC, Nigeria – Adegoroye

Former Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has described Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State as a pride to progressivism in Nigeria, as evident in his leadership of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the South-East.

Prince Adegoroye, who spoke on the state of APC in Nigeria and the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, said Senator Uzodinma continues to clearly represent the progressive family with his governance style in Imo State, executing projects and floating programmes that directly impact the people who voted him into power, renewing their hope in governance, in the APC and in Nigeria.

Prince Adegoroye expressed joy that even former critics of the Governor from other parties are gradually acknowledging his monumental strides in Imo.

“I am excited that my good elder brother, Governor Hope Uzodinma, continues to attract commendation from even non-APC members, a confirmation that he is doing much more than he promised his people”

Adegoroye, who is the Director General of Tinubu Support Group in Ondo State, pointed out that Uzodinma’s sterling performance as an APC Governor is changing the direction of politics in the South East, with people in the region now moving to the party in droves.

He thanked Senator Uzodinma for showing clearly that the people will naturally gravitate towards good governance and assured that the APC under President Bola Tinubu will continue to intentionally rebuild the foundation of Nigeria for her future irreversible stability and prosperity.

The former Minister stressed that Governor Uzodinma is an undisputed apostle of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that despite the APC coming second in the Anambra governorship election, it is to Uzodinma’s credit that the rating of the APC has soared massively in the state, like every other South-East.

He also said the influx of former opposition Governors, even outside the South-East, into the APC cannot be taken off Uzodinma.

Adegoroye appreciated Governor Uzodinma for being a close and dependable ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC marches on again to take Nigeria to the promised land.

He urged the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum not to rest on his laurels and work even harder in order for the APC to achieve more success.