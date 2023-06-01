Uzodinma Emerges PGF’s Chairman

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has succeeded the Kebbi State former governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF). This is even as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday charged the governors on the platform of the party to deliver on the manifesto of the party. Adamu gave the charge when the APC governors paid a courtesy call on the national leadership of the party at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

Adamu addressing the APC governors made up of, Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abduallahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi) and Dapo Abiodum (Ogun), said: “It has been our intention to have the opportunity of receiving our governors immediately after the gubernatorial and states Houses of Assembly elections. But immediately after those elections, our President- elect as he then travelled abroad and he was away for about five weeks.

“To have an important meeting as that of the governors and the party we thought it advisable that he was on the ground before holding the meeting. By the time he came back, the space was agog with the issue of sharing of power in the National Assembly and it took the winds off our sails. So we got engaged trying to see how best we can reach some understanding and before we got over that we had inaugural activities and we are better placed now to settle down, to invite our governors.

“For us, anything that we will want to say to you is adherence to the manifesto as much as you can. We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the flag of the party and it is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the party gives the country.” On his part, the newly elected Chairman of the PGF and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who spoke earlier, said: “We are very delighted to be with you in this meeting after the last electoral victory of our great party.

To also use the opportunity to congratulate you, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for the wonderful showing you did during the last elections. “There is no doubt that Progressives Governors Forum has been in place before this time and there is no doubt that we are loyal members of our great party.” Also, fielding questions with the media after the meeting, Uzodinma said: “As a forum, we are committed to the ideals of the government that is also our party.

Because the Federal Government belongs to the APC.” On the leadership of the 10th Assembly, he said: “The President has not made a proclamation for the National Assembly leadership to be inaugurated. And of course you know APC is the majority party. “At the right time, the party will continue to convince and talk to stakeholders. And collectively the issues will be resolved.”