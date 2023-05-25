Uzodinma Denies Plotting To Scuttle APC’s Senate Presidency Choice

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has denied media reports that he was part of a gang-up to truncate the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) choice for Senate President in the 10th Assembly. Uzodinma, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Eme- lumba explained that at no time did he contemplate working against the choice of APC and the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

According to him, as a loyal party man, he will stand firmly behind the choice of any person or persons chosen by the APC and the president-elect to lead the 10th Senate, and will in fact work assiduously for their emergence. A statement from the Commissioner described the author of the story as a mischief maker seeking to destroy the hard- earned reputation of the governor.

It read in part: “Those who know my governor can attest to the fact that he is principled and disciplined. He is also bold and courageous. He doesn’t speak from both sides of the mouth. He leaves you in no doubt where he stands. And for the issue at hand, he supports the position of the APC all the way.”