The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has called for a thorough investigation into the recent hacking of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) website, which disrupted the release of results for thousands of candidates across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, following the arrest of 20 suspects by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Department of State Services (DSS).

In the statement, Governor Uzodinma emphasised that the incident not only triggered nationwide anxiety but also directly impacted the examination outcomes of over 370,000 students, with a significant number from the Southeast region.

He further stressed the importance of the ongoing investigation in restoring public trust in national institutions and mitigating future occurrences.

“This is a national embarrassment that must be treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” the governor said through his commissioner.

Uzodinma urged the security agencies to swiftly conclude investigations and prosecute the perpetrators, noting that early arraignment of the suspects would serve as a strong deterrent to others considering similar cybercrimes.

“The culprits must face the full weight of the law. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” Emelumba added.

The Governor also commended the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, as well as the police and DSS, for their transparency and commitment in handling the cyberattack and working to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s educational assessment system.

Reports confirmed that 20 individuals were arrested in connection with the hacking of JAMB’s 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT) system. The suspects are alleged to have received payments to compromise the examination portal, resulting in widespread result delays, confusion, and emotional trauma for students and their parents.

Authorities believe the breach was a deliberate sabotage attempt aimed at undermining the credibility of the national examination body.

