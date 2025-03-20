Uzodinma Backs Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers, Says Nat’l Security Necessity

Share

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He described the move as a proactive step necessary to prevent a looming crisis that could destabilize both the state and Nigeria’s economy.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, Governor Uzodinma emphasized the significance of Rivers State to the nation’s economic survival, particularly in crude oil production.

He noted that the ongoing political tensions and refusal of key players to heed advisory interventions had escalated into a national security concern.

The governor referenced recent reports of pipeline bombings and explosions in the state, stressing that at a time when Nigeria is striving to boost crude oil production to strengthen its currency and economy, such unrest cannot be tolerated.

“The President was very proactive, and his actions are highly commendable. Prevention, they say, is better than cure. Imagine what would have happened if the impeachment went ahead—it would have triggered actions and reactions, leading to violence and widespread unrest,” Uzodimma stated.

He also commended the National Assembly for supporting President Tinubu’s decision, describing it as a step taken in the national interest. He expressed confidence in the Federal Executive Council’s ability to oversee the situation effectively and ensure that law and order prevail.

While acknowledging that the Progressive Governors’ Forum had not yet convened since the declaration, Uzodimma assured that, as chairman, he could confidently affirm that the forum stands firmly behind the President.

“To the best of my knowledge, none of our members will go against the actions of the President. We support any decision that protects the security and stability of the country,” he concluded.

