Uzodinma Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage For Imo Workers

Share

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday announced the implementation of ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage in the State.

The Governor made this announcement at the Government House in Owerri shortly after a meeting with the labour leaders in the state.

According to the Governor, the move is in line with the state government’s commitment to ensure that the welfare of Imo workers are given priority.

The Governor also disclosed that the state government approved payment of pensions and gratuity arrears for retirees in the state.

READ ALSO

“Our commitment as a Government to the welfare of Imo workers and pensioners remains a sacred obligation.

“We have exemplified this once more with the approval for the implementation of the national minimum wage of N70,000 for Imo State workers.”

“This decision, a product of extensive consultations with labour leaders in the state, underscores our dedication to fostering improved living conditions for our workforce,” the governor said.

“In addition, we have approved a 10% increment for those on consolidated salary structures, ensuring equitable enhancements across all cadres.”

“Beyond the minimum wage implementation, we have taken further steps to ensure comprehensive welfare for our workers.

“These include the financial reflection of promotions recently earned by employees and the sustenance of the regular 13th-month salary payment.” the statement added

Share

Please follow and like us: