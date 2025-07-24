Uzodinma, APC Govs Meet For NEC Meeting In Abuja

On Wednesday, Imo State Governor/Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Forum, Hope Uzodinma, and other governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph Online reported that the meeting was held ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Governors’ Forum, scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

Members of the meeting included: Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori, Biodun Oyebanji from Ekiti, Monday Okpebholo from Edo, Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya from Gombe, and Abdullahi Sule from Nasarawa.

Other attendees included: Bassey Otu (Cross River), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Usman Ododo (Kogi), and Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna).

While the agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, speculations tie the reason for the meeting to the exit of the previous chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje. The Ex-Chairman allegedly stepped down due to health challenges that required urgent medical attention.

His exit created an evident gap that could affect the party’s preparation for the upcoming elections. Hence, reports have revealed that the meeting may have been connected with the selection of a New National Chairman for the party.

Ahead of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for July 24, 2025, the All Progressives Congress (APC), under Acting National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori, is expected to address several pivotal agenda items. These include approving the timetable for upcoming congresses and standing committee elections, as well as receiving an update on the party’s e‑registration rollout across all 36 states.

Dalori, the former Deputy National Chairman (North) who assumed the acting chairmanship on June 27 following Ganduje’s resignation for health reasons, now faces a defining moment.

The NEC’s second major task is deciding if the acting tenure should be extended temporarily—an option backed by some stakeholders—or if the vacancy should revert to competitive zoning ahead of a national convention.