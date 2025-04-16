Uzodimma’s Leadership Strides Commendable –Imo Stakeholder

Share

A development enthusiast, Dr Emmanuel Ogueri, yesterday commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma’s giant strides which are designed to foster peace, sustainable economic growth and social equity in the state.

Ogueri was reacting to Uzodimma’s revolutionary initiatives, following the 2024 Vanguard Governor of the Year for Good Governance (Infrastructure) award.

He said the governor, who is the chairman of the Progressives Governor’s Forum and Chairman of South-East Governor’s Forum, was transforming and repositioning the state.

He added that Imo people have never had it so good in recent history. Ogueri said: “Governor Hope Uzodimma has given Imolites hope of better things to come.

He has spruced up the state, starting from Owerri, the capital of the state, to all the senatorial districts or zones. “His excellent performance in the past five years stands him out and that is why accolades have been coming from everywhere.

“Governor Uzodimma is not called Road Master or Infrastructure Wizard for nothing. “He has changed the face of the state in terms of road construction, among others.”

Share