Uzodimma’s Kindergarten Reforms

Formal education deserves more attention in the early years of a child. Whatever is sown in the beginning germinates and remains with the child until adulthood, which implies that a faulty foundation will always lead to damning consequences. Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma departed sharply from some of his colleagues with a recent pronouncement aimed at sanitising child education from the cradle.

As a result, nursery, primary and junior secondary schools are no longer permitted to hold graduation parties anymore. Another far reaching decision is that schools in the state will henceforth manage recommended text books for, at least, three academic sessions.

This stops the practice of changing textbooks every session, a development that weighed down on parents. Uzodimma seems to have woken everyone from slumber. The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Isa-Onilu has come out in full support of the Imo State governor.

He was quickly followed by governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State who has also adopted the ‘Imo Formula’. Parents will heave a sigh of relief. Beyond the heavy financial burden that goes with preparing for graduation, pupils will not have to be forced into undue complex competition. These graduation parties are not cheap. Parents have no say in the planning; they are only informed about dress code.

It is so demanding that pupils are required to buy suits and expensive shoes to match. For the girls, some schools go as far as recommending accessories that may either be silver or gold. The unfortunate part of this party is that any child, whose parents cannot meet up, is denied the opportunity of feeling equal.

The Federal Government must look into early education. What some schools call Kindergarten is sheer madness. How does one explain that a nursery two pupil is saddled with 20 subjects? In a particular school, these include English, Mathematics, Geography, Agricultural Science, French, Science and Music.

The idea of Kindergarten graduation padded with expensive suits and skirts make little sense. There is enough time to display fashion and opulence during convocation at the tertiary institution

Other subjects are Social Studies and Citizenship, Health Education, Creative Arts and Crafts, Handwriting, Phonics, Computer Science, Civic Education, Nigerian Language, Religious Instruction, Verbal Aptitude, Literature in English Language, Chess and Quantitative Aptitude. This is for a child that is less than six years old. More worrisome is that these children resume at 7.30 a.m. and stay in school until about 2 p.m.

Most Kindergarten pupils barely settle down at home before a Lesson Teacher knocks to begin another round of education. This takes, at least, one hour of the time they are supposed to rest their infant brains. In all this, many Nigerian Kindergarten schools do not have playgrounds where the children should spend most of their time. Physical Exercise does not matter.

Sports only come up when school owners want to pretend they are not all work and no play. When Samuel Wilderspin opened an Infant School in London in 1819, emphasis was on an open space for the children to play. He followed up with more schools across the United Kingdom. There was clearly a distinction between Kindergarten and senior primary education.

In Germany, Friedrich Frobet began with a Play and Activity Institute, in 1837. Three years later, in 1840, the name changed to Kindergarten, meaning ‘Garden of Children’. That is the origin of the word Kindergarten which Nigerian schools felt deeply in love with. In England, early formal child education involves three prime areas, namely, Communication and Language, Physical Development and Personal, Social and Emotional Development.

There are four Specific Areas – Literacy, Mathematics, Understanding the World and Expressive Art and Design. The irony is that while British and German children are given enough time and space to play, many Nigerian Kindergarten children only see gardens and playgrounds in movies and textbooks. Most Nigerian schools do not plan for recreation grounds.

They prefer to hire empty spaces and this practice eats deep into the pocket of parents. Of course, school owners smile at the bank after colourful parades that draw attention away from physical exercise. The idea of Kindergarten graduation padded with expensive suits and skirts makes little sense. There is enough time to display fashion and opulence during convocation at the tertiary institution. Lesser schools should be content with Speech and Prize Giving Day. Uzodinma has initiated a new narrative.

That is sound leadership. A society that does not care about the basics of early education will produce poorly trained children that may not be productive academically in future. Education is the key to development. School owners should pay less attention to Kindergarten Excursions and Career Day. They should gather the children together in gardens and open spaces, to prepare them for proper learning.