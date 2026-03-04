Uzodimma Urges Equity As Imo Elects New Excos

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful in Imo to embrace equity and harmony to guarantee stability and fair representation.

Uzodimma spoke yesterday at the party’s state congress in Owerri. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Austin Onyedebelu and Mr Onyekachi Ibezim emerged as state chairman and secretary, respectively.

They were elected alongside other executive members through affirmation and formal balloting. Addressing party members, Uzodimma said he declined to back the outgoing executive’s re-election to promote a “unity list”.

He said the consensus approach was adopted to balance interests and strengthen the party ahead of future elections. Uzodimma stressed that adherence to the party constitution and a “charter of equity” remained vital for political balance. “We agreed during our last meeting to be united and to produce a unity list,” he said.