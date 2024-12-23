Uzodimma Presents N756bn 2025 Budget To Imo Assembly

Share

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, presented ₦756 billion as the 2025 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

Tagged, “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities,” Governor Uzodinma outlined his administration’s achievements over the past five years, reaffirming his commitment to transforming the state under the ‘Shared Prosperity’ mandate.

The Governor also restated his administration’s commitment to the dredging of the Oguta Lake and Orashi River to connect them to the Atlantic Ocean and plans to hand over schools to religious institutions in 2025 as part of its strategy to improve the quality of education.

Uzodimma said, “There are ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and expand critical infrastructure especially the construction of rural roads across the three senatorial zones and ongoing work to provide a 24/7 electricity supply through the Imo State Electricity Distribution (ISED) project.

“To enhance food security, the Achara Ugbu Farmland in Owerri North Local Government Area would be developed for large-scale agricultural production.”

