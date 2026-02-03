Uzodimma: New Telegraph Award’ll Spur Me To Do More

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that the New Telegraph award as the ‘Governor of the Year, Digital Economy and Skills Development (2025)’ is a call to do more for the people of Imo State.

The governor, who spoke in Lagos, during the presentation of the letter of Award to him by the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of the New Telegraph, Saturday and Sunday Telegraph titles, said that such awards act as motivation to deliver more, stressing that it was significant that the media recognized what he has achieved as the governor of the state. Uzodimma, who was visibly elated by the honour, said that his government was committed to a holistic approach to the issues confronting the state.

According to him: “We are not tired yet, we will continue to do more for the people. We are not doing it for recognition but because it is a promise we made to the people. From infrastructure to security, skills development and equipping our people digitally, it is about a total commitment to the development of the state and its people.

We have done a lot in both the digital economy and development of the skills of our people; to prepare the youth for the challenges of the 21st century. We don’t prepare them for Imo alone but for the wider world, where technology and information technology is driving the world.” Uzodimma said that he would not relent in his quest for a better Imo until his last day in office as governor.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, said that the recognition was based on the governor’s dedicated effort in the development of his people through information technology and skills acquisition.

He said that the award was not just a recognition, but a call to duty on the governor to do more. Aminu said: “We are not political in our choices. We look at people on merit. That is why we have the private sector involved, some governors and even sports people. We are pleased with your emphasis on the development of the people.”

The letter conveying the award to the governor said in part: “We have carefully monitored your diligent implementation of your broad based developmental projects since your assumption of office in the Heartland State since 2020. We have carefully followed your giant strides in infrastructure, Aviation Development, workers’ welfare and numerous other fields of human development.

“But, we are mostly thrilled by your emphatic focus on youths of your state and even the workers of the state in the areas of digital economy and skills development. “At a time, most state executives boast with construction of roads, bridges and similar mundane achievements, you are laying much emphasis on the future of your state by developing the youth and civil service through digital means, something we consider laudable in a world that is transitioning to technology as its future.”

The letter noted that over 50,000 youths in the state have been trained in digital areas such as Software Engineering, Cyber Security, AI, Digital Marketing, among others “The introduction of computerised exams for Civil Servants and even Permanent Secretaries, the massive investments in digitalisation of the state’s processes of administration and other empowerment programmes aimed at elevating the state to the level of digital compliance are of interest to us.”