New Telegraph

December 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Uzodimma Meets Iranian…

Uzodimma Meets Iranian Ambassador, Seeks Stronger Investment Ties For Imo

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, hosted the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, His Excellency Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and developmental partnerships between Imo State and Iran.

Uzodimma described the engagement as productive, noting that discussions centred on attracting investment, enhancing technical capacity, and leveraging Nigeria–Iran bilateral relations for the benefit of Imo people.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

He expressed optimism that the insights shared during the meeting would support the state’s ongoing efforts to build strategic international collaborations aimed at sustainable growth and improved development outcomes.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to pursuing partnerships that advance the economic prospects of Imo State and deepen global cooperation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Meets Osun APC Governorship Aspirants, Calls For Unity
Read Next

Why I Don’t Want To Get Married Again – Regina Daniels