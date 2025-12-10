Uzodimma Meets Iranian Ambassador, Seeks Stronger Investment Ties For Imo

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, hosted the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, His Excellency Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and developmental partnerships between Imo State and Iran.

Uzodimma described the engagement as productive, noting that discussions centred on attracting investment, enhancing technical capacity, and leveraging Nigeria–Iran bilateral relations for the benefit of Imo people.

He expressed optimism that the insights shared during the meeting would support the state’s ongoing efforts to build strategic international collaborations aimed at sustainable growth and improved development outcomes.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to pursuing partnerships that advance the economic prospects of Imo State and deepen global cooperation.