Uzodimma Inaugurates C’ttee To Rehabilitate Communities Affected By Insecurity

Following the successful efforts to curb insecurity that once plagued the Okigwe axis, the Imo State Government has shifted focus to the recovery and restoration of communities severely affected by the crisis.

The Governor of the State, Hope Uzodimma on Saturday announced that he has inaugurated a Fact-Finding and Implementation Committee to drive the rehabilitation of impacted communities across Okigwe, Onuimo, and Ehime Mbano Local Government Areas.

According to a post on his X page, the committee will be chaired by His Eminence, Dr. Samuel C. Kanu Uche, Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, and is composed of eminent leaders drawn from across the Okigwe Senatorial Zone.

Uzodimma noted that the committee’s mandate is to comprehensively assess the extent of damage in the affected communities and recommend practical measures for the execution of a holistic rehabilitation programme by the government.

As the committee begins its assignment, residents of the affected communities have been urged to provide accurate and timely information to support the fact-finding process and ensure effective and lasting outcomes.

The Imo State Government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, stressing that it will not relent in its responsibility to guarantee the safety, security, and well-being of all citizens.