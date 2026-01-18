Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has inaugurated a fact-finding Committee charged with the responsibility of investigating the prolonged insecurity and socio-economic devastation that have bedevilled Okigwe Zone for some time now, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to rebuilding the area and bringing back peace, justice and enduring security.

Members of the Committee include: the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Samuel Uche (Chairman), foremost academic and legal luminary, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Secretary), Anglican Archbishop of the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr David Onuoha (member), Monsignor John Iwe (member) and

HRH Eze Iheanaco Ndukwe (member). Other members are the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, and a Representative of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking at the inauguration held at the New Exco Chambers, the weekend, the Governor, who described the situation in Okigwe as “deeply troubling,” regretted that “violence and deprivation have persisted for more than four years.”