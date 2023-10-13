Uzodimma Has Shamed Critics With Massive Devt –Nwachuku

Oguwike Nwachuku is the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. In this interview with ISIOMA MADIKE, he speaks on the governor’s performance in the state, his achievements, and chances in the forthcoming election in the state

How would you describe your new assignment in government?

The assignment, frankly speaking, offered me another opportunity to see a way of practicing the journalism profession. In the office, it’s not just about gathering news and reporting the news or setting out to write a feature article. Here, it’s a combination of different things. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) job also entails projecting one’s principal and the policies of government in good light and also taking into consideration all the different interests. It’s a school more or less. I will say that it’s a learning and unlearning school and an opportunity for one to serve the people in a much better environment that the newsroom does not provide.

But some critics have always maintained that it’s a role that often projects both the governor and the government’s lies. Is there any truth in this kind of assertion?

Anybody who says that does not understand the role of the chief press secretary to the governor. We are appointed to intermediate between the governor, government and the governed; we tell people the truth and let them know the inner thinking of the governor and his policies. Allegations must come, insinuations may come and it falls on us to dispel all unfounded allegations.

So, it’s not about telling lies. It’s not propaganda which people deploy that prevents them from telling people the true position of what the government has put in place. If you are on the trajectory of lies and do not know how to really bring the point from existence, you are telling people in another language to verify the news you have built. If you go with the intention of telling lies and at the end of the day they verify it, it will be a great disservice to the government.

From how your governor has always been projected; would you say that he is greatly misunderstood?

It’s hard for people to know. It’s hard for instance for everybody to know the stuff one is made of. That’s the way it is in gov- ernment. Those who do not understand the governor; I do not blame them because they have not had a one-on-one with him to appreciate who he is and the stuff he is made of. Coming into office at this point exposed a lot of people to what and who he is in terms of capacity of wisdom and relationships with fellow human beings.

Nothing can be as damaging when you begin to tell yourself who somebody is from afar, when you have not really interacted with that person and you are relying on third party information. He projects a lot of pictures. Some people are amazed when they finally come in contact with him. They begin to see that they are the ones who are illiterate, not even the man. Though some people want to blow their own trumpet and blow it out of proportion; he is not in that category. He is the kind of governor who works without making noise about it. He has indeed shamed his critics with massive development.

Do you think he has done enough to earn him a second term?

I think he has done more than enough. If you have come to Owerri of late, you will understand the point I’m making here. It is not about propaganda; seeing they say is believing. If you come to Imo State, you will understand what I am talking about. In terms of infrastructure, he has been able to do what other administrations before him couldn’t do. Ask any Imo- lite about the Owerri-Umuahia road and others for instance. They said there was no money but he came and from nowhere the road was done.

He embarked on the reconstruction of 305 roads in the local government areas, even health centres as well. He introduced a mobile clinic that has never been done. Of course, you know what is going on in the education sector; Federal University of Technology, Owerri, has a teaching hospital now and other federal hospitals. His administration was given the baton of a brand new polytechnic that he established. He also established Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

Also, in the line of education and health, the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, which for about 12 to 13 years never graduated but he came on board and we have graduated three sets of medical doctors and in addition to ensuring that college of midwifery was accredited. N1.2 billion payment was made to achieve that. The man has done certain things that Imo people will not forget in a hurry. You know about youth empowerment; he is the champion of that.

The youths of Imo State are grateful to him for his commitment to ensuring that they are off the streets, especially those of them who are not able to get employment. He started the Ministry of Digital Economy and e-Commerce. That ministry has been up and doing in ensuring that youths are empowered in various areas of their interests and giving relevant skills, giving them tools to start their own businesses in areas that they have competencies and were trained.

But he was criticised for seeking jobs for the same youths abroad. Would you say the criticism was in bad faith?

I would have loved you to read my intervention in that regard. The world is a global village and they have skills that will allow them to have access anywhere across the globe. It’s not about the globe outside Nigeria if they had opportunities but they could be here and be doing the same thing based on the relationship they have with the companies outside Nigeria that require their services. The governor was not mistaken when he said he would facilitate their employment and I’m beginning to wonder if the world is no longer a global village and if people should no longer go out to seek employment every day.

You see medical doctors, nurses and people from different vacations wanting to go abroad not only for greener pastures. Those who go out for greener pastures have different challenges like the challenge of having a guarantor in different areas. The governor said because we have trained you and we are in the position to help as many of you that want to go outside the country to ply your trade, I want to assure you that you don’t have any problems with that. I don’t think it’s bad for the governor to do that. The oppositions were waiting to give the interpretations to fit their desire apart from what he intended.

I don’t think it’s difficult to do because it has always been done and people have gone outside the country to look for work and people will still go out of the country to look for jobs. People come here to look for jobs; Indians, Chinese. It depends on the forces of demand and supply. I don’t think there is anything untoward in the comment he made. It was made with all sense of good intentions for Imo people. If you have your own people outside the country and doing jobs and sending foreign currency here and investing that will be good. Those who understand how it works are applauding him and I leave those who are playing politics.

How about insecurity, Imo has severally been described as a theatre of war, what’s the true situation?

Let me say that there is insecurity across the country. It applies to other parts of the country. What you hear about Imo State is blown out of proportion. If Imo State was that insecure, the army and the police wouldn’t have come here for their respective retreats. The association of accountants came here for their week-long retreat; bishops in Nigeria came here as well. They had their own in Orlu that is believed to be insecure. The Nigerian Guild of Editors was here for their annual convention too. In fact, they have been here twice.

Imo State is not as insecure as they think. We want a state that has peace and harmony and people can do their businesses without molestation or hindrance, where tourism and hospitality will be taken to another level. When people shout about insecurity that is their major concern. It doesn’t mean that human beings don’t live here. As I speak to you, economic activities are going on and the people are go- ing about their businesses without fear. There have been complaints that the issue of insecurity in this state was politically contrived and we still maintain it.

Those who are shouting it are benefiting from it one way or the other because if they are not, they won’t continue to make it look like Imo State is a no-go area. It’s all propaganda. That we have security issues does not mean that people no longer go about their lives.

Critics are also worried that government by the Nigerian standard concentrates only in the state capitals. Is Imo different in this regard?

In our state, major arteries that take people into the hinterland have been worked on. They are major economic roads. The Owerri-Mbaise and Umuahia road takes you to Abia State. The Owerri- Okigwe road also takes you to Abia State. You can link Rivers and Enugu states and the North. Owerri-Orlu road links you to Anambra State. The intention of the governor was to open the arteries leading into and out of Imo and connecting them to the centre and leading them out.

Not only are we talking about the major arteries here, there are also some of the local roads. We have at least 135 km of roads in all the local gov- ernment areas. That is courtesy of this government, it was intentional to ensure that the roads will stimulate economic and social life in all the local governments and electoral wards.

How about the agricultural sector?

Imo is also an agrarian state. Ada Palm in Ohaji area of the state used to be the major cash cow in revenue generation. Some of the governors came and abandoned it though not completely. They did ad hoc measures that were not beneficial to the state. The governor took a second look at it and the people entered into a partnership with the government and we did a Public Private Partnership (PPP). The government was involved, the business was involved and the people were involved. It has bounced back and the people are benefiting, the government is benefiting and the sponsors are benefiting.

Asides from that we have different co- operative farms scattered in three zones of the state. People come together and get soft loans from the government. Recently the government announced the five million naira grants to farmers to help citizens go into different areas; fish, cassava, maize and others. A lot has been done in that aspect as well. We have the Ministry of Livestock, a ministry about animals that takes care of all manner of animals both poultry, cows, goats and others. There is also intervention in sanitation where the animals are butchered so that Imo people will not be victims of meat that are in- fected by diseases or viruses that will be detrimental to their health.