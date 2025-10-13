Uzodimma Calls For Constitutional Recognition Of Traditional Rulers

…Says traditional institution remains Nigeria’s most enduring system

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday said that traditional institution in Nigeria needs to have constitutional role in the development of the country.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), Uzodimma said traditional rulers continue to carry out responsibilities that are essential to the stability, cohesion, and governance of communities.

The governor who was the guest speaker at the event on the topic: ‘The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of its Inclusion in Effective and Efficient Governance in Nigeria,’ said these responsibilities remain informal, acknowledged in principle, but not secured by law, saying the traditional rulers have continued to play their roles, even without legal backing and sadly, without being sufficiently appreciated.

“The continued influence of traditional rulers in Nigeria is not a courtesy extended by the state. It is a consequence of lived reality. Across towns and villages, traditional leaders remain the first point of contact in moments of crisis, the first to be consulted when tempers rise, and the last to retreat when disorder threatens stability.

“It is not by chance that community-level peacekeeping, dispute resolution, moral guidance, and cultural preservation still fall to the palace. The law may be silent on this, but the people are not.

“We must stop pretending that the absence of a constitutional role means an absence of function.

“I can tell you today without fear of equivocation that your relevance is not in question, was never in doubt and would never be in doubt. What is questionable is the failure of the system to give legal backing to a role it already depends on.

“Truth is, traditional rulers represent the cultural and customary identity of the people. They serve as the unifying forces that bind our people together. The evidence of our history shows that our royal fathers have continued to play these roles, with or without constitutional protection.”

According to Uzodimma, the continued relevance of traditional rulers rests on public trust and that trust must be protected. “As Royal Fathers, your voice carries a weight that political office cannot replicate. You do not serve a party. You serve people. For that reason, the nation expects, and rightly so, that you will rise and remain above the noise of partisan politics.

“That neutrality is not a weakness. It is strength. It gives credibility to your counsel and dignity to your institution. To maintain that trust, the line must remain clear. You must speak when necessary, guide when needed, and send a warning when danger is imminent. This must be always be done as statesmen, not as political actors.

“Your institution is unique in the architecture of power. It has no tenure, no retirement age, and no term limits. It attracts those who have served the nation: in the military, in law, in politics, in academia; because it is a seat of enduring honour. That honour must not be diluted.

“Don’t let anyone drag your stool into the arena. And let no one mistake your dignified silence for irrelevance. A word from the palace, spoken in truth and without bias, and at the right time can shape the direction of a state. That is your strength. Please endeavour to protect and preserve it.

“My position on this matter is straightforward. The traditional institution remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring systems. Its custodianship of culture, its ability to mediate disputes, its place in the lives of the people; all make it indispensable to national stability.

“The absence of a constitutional role is a gap that ought to be filled. It is a failure on our part that we have not updated our laws in line with our realities. That is why I believe the time has come to make this right, not necessarily by creating a new role, but by giving legal status to what already exists. It is no different from formalising a long-standing union. The marriage is real. The only thing missing is the certificate.

“Distinguished Royal Fathers, your call for constitutional recognition is not a demand for privilege. It is a demand for clarity and for the protection of a role that has survived war, colonisation, military rule, and political instability. I assure you that if this matter comes before the National Assembly, or requires support at any level of government, I will stand with you without hesitation.”

In his welcome address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said throughout the nation’s history, traditional rulers have served as the vital link between the government and the people.

Sanwo-Olu said: “You are the trusted bridge that connects state institutions with community realities — translating policies into relatable terms, resolving disputes before they escalate, and embodying the moral authority that fosters peace and harmony.

“Long before modern governance took shape, our traditional institutions were the bedrock of stability, justice, and social order. Even as our governance structures evolve, the essence of that role remains crucial.”

The event was attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State; Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State; Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State; Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Others are Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State; Governor Bassey Out of Cross River State; Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; and many other traditional rulers.