Uzodimma Appreciates Tinubu For Appointment As APC Renewed Hope Ambassador

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing him to a new strategic role within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahead of the national launch of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme, Uzodinma was on Tuesday appointed by Tinubu as Renewed Hope Ambassador in which he will double as the Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

In a statement on he personally signed on Wednesday, the governor said he was honoured to be chosen as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and Director General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilization, noting that the responsibility reflects President Tinubu’s confidence in his loyalty and capacity to drive the party’s agenda.

READ ALSO:

Uzodimma said he looks forward to working closely with the APC leadership and state governors to strengthen the party’s grassroots engagement and advance the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured Tinubu of his unwavering commitment to fulfilling the mandate of the assignment and contributing meaningfully to national development.

In his new ambassadorial role, with the appointment, which takes immediate effect, Uzodimma will be responsible, in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress leadership and the governors, for evangelising the Tinubu administration’s programme.

As Renewed Hope Ambassador, Governor Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, will ensure harmony, inclusiveness and strategic coordination across all levels of the party.