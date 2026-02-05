Uzbekistan Names Ex- Australian Open Player For Davis Cup Tie Against Nigeria

Khumoyun Sultanov, currently ranked ATP 581, is one of the four players representing Uzbekistan in the World Group II Playoffs. The matches will take place at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday, where Uzbekistan will face Nigeria.

The 27-year-old tennis player reached the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers in 2025 and achieved a career-high ranking of 216 in January of the same year.

He was also in contention during Uzbekistan’s match against Hong Kong, China, in World Group II, winning his country’s only match in a 1-3 loss to the hosts.

With a UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) of 13.36, he has the highest rating of all players expected to participate in Nigeria for the World Group II Playoffs. Other players listed for the tie against Nigeria include Ilya Ignatov (ATP 1945, UTR 11.70), Abdulaziz Usmojonov (ATP 1945, UTR 11.52), and 17-year-old Sukrob Saidov (Junior ITF 809, UTR 10).