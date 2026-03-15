Uyoyou Adia: Films Produced By Women Among Highest Grossing In The Industry

Dynamic filmmaker, director, and screenwriter, Uyoyou Adia, has become a prominent voice in contemporary Nollywood. Known for her daring storytelling, the movie director has her imprint on some of the acclaimed movies in Nollywood, including ‘Casa De Novia’, ‘Hey You’, ‘L.I.F.E’, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’, ‘The Ghost and the Tout’ either as a writer, director or both. With her latest film, Evi, set for release soon, she talks about the process that went into creating the project in this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, among other issues that concerns the industry.

Considering when you started in Nollywood, what improvements have you noticed in the Nigerian movie industry?

We have got to the point where we are careful with the kind of stories that we tell. We are careful with the kind of message that we are passing with the kind of stories that we tell. I feel like now we are more dedicated to our storytelling process. I, personally, if I don’t grow from the last set that I went to, I feel some type of way, because you are as good as your last job and should continue to get better.

I have the zeal to want to do things better. I look at the things I’ve done, and I’m like, okay, as much as I like the films I’ve done, I should improve here, here, here, and here. And then, when I get on the next production, I’m growing. I’m improving. Everybody wants to do good work. Everybody wants to associate themselves with good work.

I think the industry, in numbers, we are growing. Picture-wise, we are growing. Acting-wise, we are growing. Story-wise, we are growing as well. And when I say story-wise, I don’t even mean just from the script, the writer, the director or the producer.

It cuts across the entire crew, from production to design and cinematography, makeup and editing. Everybody is now recognising that they have to be good storytellers to tell stories. So, yes, I think we have improved, and I’m glad that I’m in this era of Nollywood.

Is the industry friendlier to women as opposed to what it used to be?

I don’t know what it used to be because I didn’t experience it. I’ve also not experienced whether it is friendlier to women or not because I’m a woman. But I think that there is some sort of misconception about what is happening in the industry now. For example, out of the top 10 highest-grossing films in the industry, eight or nine of them are women-produced films.

And I’ve been in spaces where men are not happy about it. I’ve been in spaces where men are saying women are trying to drive men out of the industry. And I’m like, how can you even think like this? Because the narrative is that men created Nollywood, and women are now driving men out of the industry.

I’m like, how do you look at the entire industry and say two per cent of the women in the industry are taking over from men? Because the list of top 10 films you have are names in repetition. Funke Akindele has like four films. Mo Abudu has like two or three films; Toyin Abraham has like two films.

The names are repetitive. No new woman has joined that circle. I think most recently, it’s probably ‘Gingerrr’ that has joined. But I don’t know if they are still there because I think they left the list late last year. So, we need to open doors for more women. I know of situations where people will not take meetings with you because you are a woman.

They need a man to be present. People will not listen to you pitch a story because you are a woman, because they need a man to be present. People are shocked that a woman wants to run this. But men, on the other hand are thinking the women are taking over. But that’s not it. I feel like men should be happy about the fact that women are flying the flag for Nollywood as well. I think that the minute we stop looking at it as a competition and more as a collaboration, the industry will go higher.

What inspired the movie, ‘Evi’?

I think when we were creating the story, we wanted to create a story about a female musician, who was quite popular as a star, like a superstar. The first drive was that we wanted to tell the story and incorporate music because I’ve always been a fan of music and drama. I’ve always dreamt of a day when I would tell a story where the backdrop is music.

And when the idea came, I was just like, you know what, this is it. We went back and forth with the idea for a while before it was properly polished. At first, the initial idea was to tell a story about an actual mega star, who falls and tries to get herself back in the game.

But as we refined the story, we spoke about the story, especially when we started looking to go into production, we decided that it would make more sense to have a younger person play this character just to depict what younger female musicians can go through in the music industry.

Men now lament that women ‘re taking over Nollywood

You’ve had your name attached to some really great productions. What’s different about ‘Evi’?

‘Evi’ is mine. From birth, from creation, ‘Evi’ is mine. I did not just write it, I directed it. I’m a coproducer, and I’m also an Executive Producer on it. It’s a story that I’ve been blessed to tell in my own way. So, everybody came together to bring my vision to life, whereas on the other productions, I worked with people to bring someone else’s vision to life.

The lead actress, Osas Okonyon, is a newbie that many might not be considered bankable. Wasn’t that a risk choosing her?

Yes, it was! It still is because while we need to make our money back, we also need to tell a great story by casting the right people. The thing about the cast of ‘Evi’ is that almost everybody who is part of this film was cast in faith, in the hopes that when they eventually become the character, it will work. For the lead, we knew we wanted a new face. We wanted someone fresh.

We wanted someone who would give their all. We wanted someone, who would be dedicated to the project as much as we are. Secondly, it’s something we are trying to do in Judith Audu Productions at the moment. We did a series two years ago, and we also had auditions for the series. Our lead at the time was also sort of green.

Today, he’s gained some sort of attention. But at the time, he was green when we did the audition, and he got cast for the role. That’s what we try to do as well with ‘Evi’.

We are giving young actors an opportunity to step into the limelight. Which is why, when we’re also casting around her, we made sure that we cast bankable actors, the likes of Uzor Urakwe, Omowumi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, Waje and others. We surrounded her with the big names in the industry, so she would not feel alone.

What did you see in her?

Interestingly, the day before we started shooting, she actually asked me why I went with her. The next thing I said was, why not you? I think that whatever you believe and you start acting as, you would receive and you would get. I think she really believed she was a superstar. And that’s one of the reasons why she got it.

I had a particular look that I was gunning for, and I remember when she auditioned the first time. This was after I saw her audition video. Her audition video, to be very honest, I don’t even know how it got into the selected list. But when she came to the auditions, she knew what she wanted. She wasn’t perfect as an actor, and she had a beautiful voice.

She could sing. I really liked her voice. I liked the texture of her voice. She was ready for the role. And she just fitted. She ticked the boxes that we were looking for out of everybody, who came to audition. I’m happy she got the role. I’m happy Osas Okonyon is the titular character for ‘Evi’.

We are in 2026. What’s happening this year aside from the new movie’?

Well, we are releasing ‘Evi’. We have a series that I’m hoping will come out this year. And I’m working on two other series at the moment. I and Judith Audu went to Kenya towards the end of last year for a TV workshop on our story. That was one of the stories that we’re working on at the moment. And then, I’m also working on a political drama series.

So, what should viewers look out for in ‘Evi’?

They should look out for drama. But in that drama, I want them to experience the emotional journey of all the characters, because everybody’s life was sort of intertwined. Everybody’s character has something important to take away from. I know we make films for entertainment, but it’s also to drive a message.

So, I’m hoping that young girls and boys realise that nobody has the power to bring them down. When you’ve made a mistake, you can correct your path and try to rectify that mistake. Everybody always has a second chance. Don’t listen to the things that people are saying. I really want viewers to enjoy the music as well.

The music represents dialogues that cannot be said. I want us to stream the music when it’s out to help o u r minis – try. Meanwhile, I want to say a big thank you to Judith, the producer of this film and her outfit, Judith Audu P ro d u c t i o n . And then I want to thank the crew for doing such an amazing job. The dedication of the crew to this project was mind-blowing. I appreciate them so much.