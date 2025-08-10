Uyo Town Meeting: Eno Empowers 1187 Beneficiaries With N492m  Grants

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Imo Eno has empowered 1187 persons with N492.7m farm, trade, and business grants in Uyo Federal Constituency.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Governor Eno disbursed the grants at Uyo Federal Constituency Town Square Meeting held at the Ibom Hall grounds in Uyo.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor, who was elated by the massive turn out said 276 constituents were successfully selected to benefit from the ARISE Farmers grant, 628 for the ARISE Traders grant, 263 and for the ARISE Equipment support scheme.

According to him, eight persons benefited from the N5 million MSME grant, and 12 got cars and mini buses.

Governor Eno said within the two years of his administration, 116 projects, including roads, health centres, compassionate homes, elderly home, and primary schools have been executed across the Federal Constituency which comprises Uyo, Uruan, Nsit Attai and Ibesikpo Asutan LGAs.

He added that the meeting was to receive the Needs document of the Constituency in order to include them in the 2026 Peoples’ budget, and to give grants to the constituents, as would be done in all other federal constituencies.

The Governor said the selection process was powered from the ARISE Youth Employment portal and that the beneficiaries were qualified citizens of the Federal Constituency.

Governor Eno who appreciated the people of Uyo for the massive turn out, said it was indicative of their status as the landlords of Government House, and also appreciated the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah for leading his people to unite with the centre, assuring everyone of more development projects.

The State Chief Executive said he received the needs document from the people of Uyo with an open heart, and promised to treat it accordingly, based on availability of funds.

Governor Eno appreciated the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal administration for making funds available to States, which, according to him, has made it possible to execute the empowerment scheme, the entrepreneurship support and different development projects.

He directed the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Center (Ibom LED) to commence the process of training another 50 persons each from all the recognised female and male support groups, for another set of empowerment.

The Governor also announced the federal government-funded ward development empowerment initiative for 100O persons per ward, and urged the people to return to their respective wards to ensure that entrepreneurs at their respective wards partake in the programme.

He called on the people to support the President for a second term in 2027 as well as other APC candidates in the 2027 elections, to further the synergy with him, having enjoyed an overwhelming endorsement as sole candidate for Governorship in the 2027 elections.

Governor Eno who has since inception of his administration remained committed to celebrating Akwa Ibomites who are making impacts in their different careers across the world, also took out time to celebrate a daughter of Uyo Federal Constituency, Uduak Otu Ita, Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police College, Oji River, Enugu, who was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner in the Nigerian Police Force, and presented her with a brand new SUV, saying that the stride was a source of encouragement and motivation especially for the girl child.

He urged everyone to continue to remain united with a focus on the Akwa Ibom project, warning against insulting any leader irrespective of political affiliation, stressing that a united and progressive Akwa Ibom supercedes every other consideration.

“We want to continue to ask you to remain united. Please don’t abuse anybody and when people abuse you, don’t answer them. We want to continue to build this state for our generation and generations unborn,” he said.

Presenting the needs document, the Secretary to the State Government and political leader of Uyo, Prince Enobong Uwah, appreciated the Governor for the impactful development projects in the Federal Constituency, adding that they have been enjoying double of the projects executed in other federal constituencies, and assured of more support in the 2027 election.

Earlier while setting the tone for the event, the Director General of campaigns, Ambassador Assam Assam, said having moved round the State with the Governor during the 2023 electioneering campaign, he was proud that the Governor has kept to his campaign promises.

On their parts, the local government chairmen, Commissioners, House of Assembly members and Paramount Rulers from the Federal Constituency, as well as non indigenes, appreciated the Governor for all his impactful strides in their domain, and assured him of their continuous support.

High point of the event was the unanimous adoption of the Governor as the sole Governorship candidate for Uyo Federal Constituency in the 2027 election following a motion moved and seconded by Rt. Hon. Mark Esset, and Hon. Ubong Attah respectively.